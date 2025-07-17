$41.820.01
Trump convinced Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in drinks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

US President Donald Trump stated that he convinced the Coca-Cola company to use cane sugar instead of corn syrup in drinks for the American market. This initiative is part of the Trump administration's “Make America Healthy Again” program.

Trump convinced Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in drinks

US President Donald Trump stated that he convinced Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, which is commonly used in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to the leader's page on the Truth Social social network, and the Reuters agency.

Details

It is noted that the Head of the White House held talks with Coca-Cola about replacing the sweetener in beverages sold on the American market.

I would like to thank everyone who makes decisions at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good decision on their part - you will see. It's just better!

- wrote the US President on his Truth Social page.

According to the news agency, the initiative is partly related to the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" program, which encourages food companies to change recipes to reduce the use of artificial additives and harmful ingredients.

Currently, Coca-Cola in the US is mostly sweetened with corn syrup, while in many other countries the company uses cane sugar.

Recall

Coca-Cola recalled batches of drinks due to elevated chlorate levels in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France, and Luxembourg.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
