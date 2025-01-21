Trump returns the call button for diet Coca-Cola to the Oval Office of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has returned the call button for diet Coca-Cola to his desk in the Oval Office.

This was reported by The Washington Post, UNN.

After Trump took office, his aides gave The Wall Street Journal and a photographer an exclusive look into his office.

In particular, according to media reports, a tray with pens for Trump to sign executive orders is already on the table in the Oval Office.

Also, the button that Trump, as you know, used to order diet Coca-Cola during his first term, is back.

Recall

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that left a note for Donald Trump in the White House. Biden decided to keep the contents of the message secret, calling it a personal matter between him and Trump.