Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on a military document that defines mechanisms for supporting, restoring, and modernizing the Armed Forces, as well as controlling the implementation of agreements. The document consists of four sections and annexes, covering the provision of the Armed Forces and monitoring compliance with agreements.

Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine, together with the United States, has agreed on a military document that defines the mechanisms for supporting, restoring, and modernizing the Armed Forces, as well as monitoring the implementation of agreements. This became known during a meeting of national security advisers of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, UNN reports.

Details

Before the event, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced that the parties plan to discuss the framework documents of the future peace agreement, the plan for Ukraine's recovery and prosperity, as well as military-political issues, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov informed that a military document consisting of four sections and annexes has been agreed upon between Ukraine and the United States at the level of general staffs.

Indeed, bilateral work has been carried out with the United States of America at the level of general staffs. A military document was agreed upon. It contains four sections, four annexes. All these sections are about how Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be supported, the provision of the Armed Forces, their restoration, their modernization, how the monitoring of compliance with agreements will be carried out, how reactions will be carried out, what reactions will be if violations of the agreement by both sides are detected.

 - he emphasized during the briefing.

In addition, he added that other partner countries are also carrying out similar work, and one of the sections concerns the activities of the "Coalition of the Willing," particularly the topic of contingents.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia said that during the first session, participants reviewed key documents, except for the economic one. It is planned to be discussed during the second session with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

According to Kyslytsia, the main task now is to inform partners about the latest revisions to the documents.

Look, the first session was dedicated to going through all the documents in a relatively short time with the participation of everyone who was ready to come to Kyiv. This was not a negotiation session at the expert level. This was a session where advisors closest to their leaders on local security issues assessed the work done and expressed their general positions.

- he stated.

It is expected that already on Tuesday in Paris, the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" will politically agree on the key documents of the peace process. After that, partners will have 48 hours to process the provided information.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will attend a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6, 2026. The meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, will discuss support for Ukraine and peace talks.

Alla Kiosak

