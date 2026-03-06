NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by Hungary

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 21286 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 28079 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 26743 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 46982 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 22764 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22005 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21139 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19821 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20163 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17513 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
78%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor KomarovPhotoVideoMarch 6, 10:11 AM • 8942 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 31274 views
Hungary claims to have already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehiclesMarch 6, 11:39 AM • 10959 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 27003 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 19496 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 19597 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 27104 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 46982 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 31361 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 40270 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 1944 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 5016 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 29121 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 25774 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 27503 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, announced that Oschadbank's collectors are already in Ukraine, and work is underway to return the cargo. He called the situation a provocation and illegal actions by the Hungarian authorities.

NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by Hungary

Andriy Pyshnyy, Head of the National Bank, announced that after the return of the collectors to the territory of Ukraine, work is underway to return the cargo as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Oschadbank collectors are already on the territory of Ukraine. The most important first stage has been overcome - Ukrainian citizens are free and safe. We continue to work to return the cargo as soon as possible.

- Pyshnyy said.

According to the head of the NBU, the disgrace of this situation is simply incomprehensible.

I watched the video (I think you did too) of our guys being detained. I saw something similar in 2014, when Donetsk militant-separatists at their checkpoints, threatening with weapons, pulled collectors out of cars, essentially fulfilling the orders of the Russians to occupy the territory. Then, each time, the transportation of valuables to fulfill the state task of social security for citizens became mortally dangerous. Are we really seeing the same thing now in the territory of a country that is a member of the European Union? The fact that our guys were released convincingly indicates that the Hungarian authorities had no legal grounds for detaining and holding Ukrainian citizens; this is a provocation and illegal actions.

- Pyshnyy summarized.

Add

As UNN reported, seven Oschadbank collection service employees who were returned to Ukraine are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has experienced an exacerbation of a chronic illness due to the ordeal.

Oschadbank noted that the total value of the assets in the two armored vehicles was 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of banking gold. The bank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and an official vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Gold
Oschadbank
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Andriy Pyshnyi
Hungary
Ukraine