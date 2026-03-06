NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by Hungary

Andriy Pyshnyy, Head of the National Bank, announced that after the return of the collectors to the territory of Ukraine, work is underway to return the cargo as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Oschadbank collectors are already on the territory of Ukraine. The most important first stage has been overcome - Ukrainian citizens are free and safe. We continue to work to return the cargo as soon as possible. - Pyshnyy said.

According to the head of the NBU, the disgrace of this situation is simply incomprehensible.

I watched the video (I think you did too) of our guys being detained. I saw something similar in 2014, when Donetsk militant-separatists at their checkpoints, threatening with weapons, pulled collectors out of cars, essentially fulfilling the orders of the Russians to occupy the territory. Then, each time, the transportation of valuables to fulfill the state task of social security for citizens became mortally dangerous. Are we really seeing the same thing now in the territory of a country that is a member of the European Union? The fact that our guys were released convincingly indicates that the Hungarian authorities had no legal grounds for detaining and holding Ukrainian citizens; this is a provocation and illegal actions. - Pyshnyy summarized.

As UNN reported, seven Oschadbank collection service employees who were returned to Ukraine are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has experienced an exacerbation of a chronic illness due to the ordeal.

Oschadbank noted that the total value of the assets in the two armored vehicles was 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of banking gold. The bank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and an official vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.