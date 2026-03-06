$43.810.09
03:35 PM • 10894 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 11577 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 15434 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 28616 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 15483 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 18280 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 18282 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18477 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19130 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16477 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 1246 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 25795 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 22846 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 24821 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 45989 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Jamala presented a new song "Zamovkny", the third from her upcoming album "Rukh Mii". The composition combines alternative pop and minimalist electronics, addressing the theme of personal boundaries.

Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"

Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016 Jamala presented a new song "Zamovkny", which will be part of her upcoming album "Rukh Mii", reports UNN.

Details

This track is the third work from the domestic celebrity's upcoming album. The song combines alternative pop and minimalist electronics, with the main emphasis on emotional and intimate vocals.

The composition addresses the theme of personal boundaries and inner human strength. According to the author's idea, this is a story about the moment when a person dares to defend their own boundaries and say "enough" in order to move further along their path.

Along with the release of the song, the artist presented a lyric video that continues the atmosphere of minimalism and conveys a sense of renewal. The visual part emphasizes the state of internal changes and symbolizes the beginning of a new stage - a return to oneself.

At the center of the story is a female voice that chooses not to get involved in other people's conflicts and sets a clear boundary, after which movement forward begins.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on how much money was spent on the performances of Ukrainian artists at Eurovision. Jamala's performance turned out to be one of the most expensive.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
Musician
Eurovision Song Contest