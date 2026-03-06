Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"

Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016 Jamala presented a new song "Zamovkny", which will be part of her upcoming album "Rukh Mii", reports UNN.

Details

This track is the third work from the domestic celebrity's upcoming album. The song combines alternative pop and minimalist electronics, with the main emphasis on emotional and intimate vocals.

The composition addresses the theme of personal boundaries and inner human strength. According to the author's idea, this is a story about the moment when a person dares to defend their own boundaries and say "enough" in order to move further along their path.

Along with the release of the song, the artist presented a lyric video that continues the atmosphere of minimalism and conveys a sense of renewal. The visual part emphasizes the state of internal changes and symbolizes the beginning of a new stage - a return to oneself.

At the center of the story is a female voice that chooses not to get involved in other people's conflicts and sets a clear boundary, after which movement forward begins.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on how much money was spent on the performances of Ukrainian artists at Eurovision. Jamala's performance turned out to be one of the most expensive.