Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Hungary, UNN writes.

Due to the abduction of seven Ukrainian citizens and the theft of state bank property in Budapest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the impossibility of guaranteeing their safety amidst the arbitrary actions of the Hungarian authorities. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"If possible," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged to "prioritize other transit routes, not through Hungarian territory."

"We also draw the attention of Ukrainian and European businesses to the threats of arbitrary seizure of property on the territory of Hungary and recommend taking these risks into account in the context of any business activity in this country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Context

Oschadbank announced the baseless detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of cash-in-transit crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary has still not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case