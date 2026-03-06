$43.810.09
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 1356 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 2720 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 5238 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 16001 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 30472 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33566 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 69484 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 117670 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55727 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not recommend Ukrainian citizens to travel to Hungary. The reason is the abduction of seven Ukrainians and the theft of state bank property in Budapest.

Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Hungary, UNN writes.

Due to the abduction of seven Ukrainian citizens and the theft of state bank property in Budapest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the impossibility of guaranteeing their safety amidst the arbitrary actions of the Hungarian authorities.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"If possible," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged to "prioritize other transit routes, not through Hungarian territory."

"We also draw the attention of Ukrainian and European businesses to the threats of arbitrary seizure of property on the territory of Hungary and recommend taking these risks into account in the context of any business activity in this country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Context

Oschadbank announced the baseless detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of cash-in-transit crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary has still not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad