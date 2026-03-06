$43.810.09
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the prisoner exchange, within which 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home. Among those released are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and border guards who defended Ukraine in various directions.

Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange – another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity – a total of 500 in two days. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that two Ukrainian civilians were also released from Russian captivity today, writes UNN.

Another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity. Two Ukrainian civilians were also successfully returned today. Among them are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and our border service. Privates, sergeants, officers. They defended Ukraine in various directions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mariupol. Most of them have been in captivity for over a year, some since 2022.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President thanked "all our warriors who ensure this result by replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine."

"I thank the entire team that worked for this result. I am grateful to the United States for its mediation. It is important that the agreements worked. We remember everyone and must definitely bring all our people back," the Head of State emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol05.03.26, 14:39 • 119856 views

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that this is the second day of the exchange and that "300 military personnel and two Ukrainian civilians have been released from Russian captivity."

"Today, the second and final stage of the prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Geneva. The Coordination Headquarters, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, released another 300 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity. Two civilians were also successfully returned today," the Coordination Headquarters noted.

"Representatives of the Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Naval Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Air Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service are returning home. Among the defenders released today, in addition to soldiers and sergeants, there are officers. The youngest released captive is 26 years old, the oldest is 60. In total, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, and also participated in the defense of Mariupol, are returning to their homeland," the Coordination Headquarters provided details.

As noted, "the liberated defenders will be delivered to medical centers for all necessary examinations, further treatment, and medical rehabilitation. They will be provided with the necessary assistance, receive documents, and appropriate monetary payments."

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed gratitude to the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates for their important mediation and assistance. "We also thank all involved structures and organizations for their help in implementing this exchange. The Coordination Headquarters continues its work! We are working to bring everyone back! Glory to Ukraine!" the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

Julia Shramko

