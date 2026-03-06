$43.720.26
11:07 PM • 7126 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 17187 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 23060 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 51520 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 90866 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 49414 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43968 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70400 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26485 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50153 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Researchers at Texas A&M University have successfully grown chickpeas in a lunar soil-based substrate. This paves the way for autonomous astronaut nutrition during long-duration missions to the Moon.

Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missions
Photo: Reuters

A group of researchers from Texas A&M University has made a significant step in the development of extraterrestrial agriculture, managing to grow a crop of chickpeas in a substrate based on lunar soil. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The experiment, conducted in special climate chambers, aimed to test the possibility of providing astronauts with their own food during long missions to the Moon. The use of simulated lunar soil, created from samples of the "Apollo" program, confirmed that with the addition of organic components and beneficial fungi, growing legumes outside of Earth is quite real.

Technology for preparing lunar substrate

To grow chickpeas of the "Miles" variety, scientists used a mixture of regolith simulant from Space Resource Technologies and vermicompost - a product of earthworm activity.

The best results were shown by samples where the lunar dust content reached 75%, while the size of the beans remained stable regardless of the concentration of cosmic soil. However, the experiment also revealed the limit of plant endurance: seeds planted in 100% lunar simulant without nutrient additives died before flowering began.

Prospects for autonomous nutrition at lunar bases

The success with growing chickpeas opens the way to creating closed ecosystems at future lunar stations, where every gram of cargo from Earth is critically expensive.

Researchers plan to continue working on optimizing the composition of soil mixtures to minimize the proportion of terrestrial components. The introduction of such agricultural technologies will not only enrich the diet of colonists with fresh protein but also provide psychological comfort due to the presence of living greenery in isolated modules.

NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocket.22.02.26, 01:57 • 16581 view

Stepan Haftko

