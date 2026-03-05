Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiations

Iran "is waiting" and ready to confront any ground invasion by the American military. This was stated on Thursday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

We are confident that we can resist them, and it will be a great disaster for them. - he said in an interview with NBC News.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that his country has learned lessons from previous conflicts and now has more combat-ready forces capable of confronting American troops in the event of an invasion.

The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

When I said we were waiting for them, it didn't mean we were waiting for the war to continue. No, but we have prepared to confront any scenario, any possibility, and we know we can handle it. — he said.

He stated that Iran is not asking for a ceasefire and sees no reason for negotiations with the United States.

We negotiated with them twice, and each time they attacked us in the middle of the negotiations. Therefore, there is no request for a ceasefire from our side and no request for negotiations with the United States from our side. — he said.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

Araghchi insisted that the US "failed" to achieve a quick victory and regime change in Iran, despite the fact that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed last week in a US-Israeli strike.

The system works. Commanders have been replaced, and the supreme leader will soon be replaced. — he said.

Earlier, the US stated that it does not plan to send its troops to Iran "now," but did not rule out this option entirely. Numerous sources told CNN that the CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the goal of inciting a popular uprising in Iran.

