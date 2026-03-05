Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiations

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 7008 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 11544 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 33537 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 64152 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 41918 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 39668 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 63324 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 24885 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48285 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78513 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 72588 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 30318 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 46060 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 44790 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 17603 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 17793 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 46267 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 63315 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 72781 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 74548 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleh Kiper
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 3098 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 8946 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 30487 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 40188 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 55346 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Brent Crude

Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Iran's foreign minister said the country is ready to resist any US ground invasion. Iran is not asking for a ceasefire and sees no reason for negotiations.

Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiations

Iran "is waiting" and ready to confront any ground invasion by the American military. This was stated on Thursday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

We are confident that we can resist them, and it will be a great disaster for them.

- he said in an interview with NBC News.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that his country has learned lessons from previous conflicts and now has more combat-ready forces capable of confronting American troops in the event of an invasion.

The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."04.03.26, 21:03 • 8846 views

When I said we were waiting for them, it didn't mean we were waiting for the war to continue. No, but we have prepared to confront any scenario, any possibility, and we know we can handle it.

— he said.

He stated that Iran is not asking for a ceasefire and sees no reason for negotiations with the United States.

We negotiated with them twice, and each time they attacked us in the middle of the negotiations. Therefore, there is no request for a ceasefire from our side and no request for negotiations with the United States from our side.

— he said.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 3178 views

Araghchi insisted that the US "failed" to achieve a quick victory and regime change in Iran, despite the fact that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed last week in a US-Israeli strike.

The system works. Commanders have been replaced, and the supreme leader will soon be replaced.

— he said.

Let's add

Earlier, the US stated that it does not plan to send its troops to Iran "now," but did not rule out this option entirely. Numerous sources told CNN that the CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the goal of inciting a popular uprising in Iran.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14776 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
United States
Iran