Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 1220 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 24727 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 50677 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 36595 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 36712 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 56917 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 24034 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 47349 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 77454 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a condition
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 56918 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Ukraine has received a request from the United States for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East. President Zelenskyy has instructed to provide the necessary means and specialists.

Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. I have instructed to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security 

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine helps partners who help our security, protect the lives of our people." 

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy

Antonina Tumanova

