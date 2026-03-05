Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. I have instructed to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine helps partners who help our security, protect the lives of our people."

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy