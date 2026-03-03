Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 1348 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 10317 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 17172 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 15904 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16619 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 21160 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32614 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104412 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84844 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60856 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34686 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 36423 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 44310 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 17614 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21886 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 12707 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 44331 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 51541 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104417 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 67980 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 3390 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10625 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 30335 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 37293 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40681 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to exchange domestically produced interceptor drones for American PAC-3 air defense missiles from Middle Eastern countries. This exchange will help protect Ukrainian skies and ensure an equitable exchange.

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to provide its domestic interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for the critically needed American PAC-3 air defense missiles. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This morning I spoke with the leader of the UAE. In addition, our diplomats are working at all levels with representatives of the Middle East. I think, in these days, I will discuss with each of the leaders of these countries who are making contact or want cooperation. Of course, the number one issue for everyone is how to protect the sky. We ourselves live with this issue. It's just that colleagues from the Middle East have never experienced such massive attacks," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the leaders of Middle Eastern countries are interested in Ukraine's experience in shooting down "Shaheds."

"We are an adequate country that is at war, we cannot simply transfer weapons that we are short of. Everyone understands this. They can take expertise on how to protect civilians. This is absolutely possible. If we are talking about something global - it's training, our weapons, our teams... yesterday I said: 'I understand what a massive attack is. If the leaders of the Middle East manage to agree with Putin, and they have good economic relations... agree on a ceasefire, then our guys who are defending our sky today can go and protect, or teach how to protect against Iranian attacks,'" Zelenskyy added.

According to him, Ukraine is building relations with Middle Eastern countries, and therefore could participate in shooting down drones.

"For example, today they have Patriot air defense systems, PAC-3 missiles... they have all of this. Is this important? Very important. Does it protect against hundreds of 'Shaheds'? No. We know that this is not a working model. But do we have a shortage of PAC-3s? Yes. If we are talking about weapons during a war, which we are short of, then PAC-3s, if they give them to us, we will give them interceptors. This is an equivalent exchange," the President added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran's attacks on civilian targets with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as "how we can help in this situation and support the protection of life," and agreed to work on this with their teams.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World