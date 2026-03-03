Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:18 AM • 10237 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 58662 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 62531 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 44732 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 42804 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 37062 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 20587 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18699 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17660 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 46035 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4.4m/s
77%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 20657 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNSPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 AM • 11699 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - SybihaMarch 3, 12:48 AM • 17381 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 11200 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 10025 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 220 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 27265 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 58702 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 44513 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 51371 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Musician
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 16002 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 23380 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 27539 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 27605 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 85071 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

It will happen on March 3rd at 13:39 Kyiv time. The full moon got its name due to changes in the weather.

Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon

The "Worm" or "Blood" Moon will occur today at 13:39 Kyiv time. Ancient Native American tribes called it that because the ground began to thaw and earthworms appeared on the surface. It was also called the "crow" or "lean" moon. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN more about the influence of the Blood eclipse and Retrograde Mercury.

Details

The full moon, named the "Worm Moon," is due to changes in the weather, as worms appear in March when the snow begins to melt and the soil warms up. But there is a legend that Captain Jonathan Carver, while exploring Native American tribes in North America in the 1760s, noted that the name came from larvae and beetles crawling out of tree bark. Although there are two different theories, the name is definitely related to changes in nature.

The full moon is also called "bloody" because during this period the moon takes on a dark red or crimson hue. This happens because the Earth's shadow gradually moves across the moon, making it copper or red.

What is special about the spring full moon and who will be able to see it

This full moon is special because it coincides with a lunar eclipse. It is during an eclipse that the Earth's satellite can take on a red hue. Although the eclipse is visible to the naked eye, this time, Ukrainians will not be able to admire the event, as it will be best seen in the other hemisphere. North America (USA, Canada), parts of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are most affected, because in addition to the full moon, retrograde Mercury continues its action. Together, these events will affect both global processes and the personal lives of everyone.

The eclipse can also be observed in Ukraine, but the spectacle will not be as colorful. The Worm Moon will occur at 13:39 Kyiv time, but the ideal time for observation for Ukrainians is 17:40, when the moon rises. For full enjoyment, an open horizon from tall buildings is sufficient.

However, not all regions of Ukraine will be able to see the Blood Moon, as according to preliminary weather forecasts, it will be cloudy, but without significant precipitation. The greatest chance to enjoy the spectacle is in the Central and Southern regions.

Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-801.03.26, 19:51 • 70791 view

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyHoroscopePublications
Animals
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
New Zealand
Australia
Asia
Canada
North America
United States
Ukraine