Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon

The "Worm" or "Blood" Moon will occur today at 13:39 Kyiv time. Ancient Native American tribes called it that because the ground began to thaw and earthworms appeared on the surface. It was also called the "crow" or "lean" moon. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN more about the influence of the Blood eclipse and Retrograde Mercury.

Details

The full moon, named the "Worm Moon," is due to changes in the weather, as worms appear in March when the snow begins to melt and the soil warms up. But there is a legend that Captain Jonathan Carver, while exploring Native American tribes in North America in the 1760s, noted that the name came from larvae and beetles crawling out of tree bark. Although there are two different theories, the name is definitely related to changes in nature.

The full moon is also called "bloody" because during this period the moon takes on a dark red or crimson hue. This happens because the Earth's shadow gradually moves across the moon, making it copper or red.

What is special about the spring full moon and who will be able to see it

This full moon is special because it coincides with a lunar eclipse. It is during an eclipse that the Earth's satellite can take on a red hue. Although the eclipse is visible to the naked eye, this time, Ukrainians will not be able to admire the event, as it will be best seen in the other hemisphere. North America (USA, Canada), parts of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are most affected, because in addition to the full moon, retrograde Mercury continues its action. Together, these events will affect both global processes and the personal lives of everyone.

The eclipse can also be observed in Ukraine, but the spectacle will not be as colorful. The Worm Moon will occur at 13:39 Kyiv time, but the ideal time for observation for Ukrainians is 17:40, when the moon rises. For full enjoyment, an open horizon from tall buildings is sufficient.

However, not all regions of Ukraine will be able to see the Blood Moon, as according to preliminary weather forecasts, it will be cloudy, but without significant precipitation. The greatest chance to enjoy the spectacle is in the Central and Southern regions.

