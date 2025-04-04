Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
Ukraine is ready to accept a military contingent, but there are disagreements with partners regarding the number. Zelenskyy sees the alliance of Europe and the USA in security guarantees.
WHO reports the suspension of HIV and other disease treatment in 50 countries due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump has suspended the work of the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.
On February 6, the world celebrates No Cell Phone Day, Bartender's Day, and the Day Against Female Genital Mutilation. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.
The summer period on the European gas market is turning from a traditionally calm one to a high-risk season. Due to reduced supplies from Russia and geopolitical factors, summer gas prices are higher than winter prices.
In 2023, 5,100 women and girls were killed by partners or relatives, an average of 140 victims per day. The highest rate was recorded in Africa - 21,700 victims per year.
russian LNG exports in January-October reached 26. 4 million tons, of which 51% went to Europe. In October, exports amounted to 2.97 million tons, the highest figure for the year.
Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.
The volume of oil supplies from Russia increased to 3. 47 million barrels per day, reaching the highest level since the end of June.
How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.
Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50. 1 million tons were agricultural products. Exports were carried out to 50 countries, and the round-the-clock mode increased the figures by 20%.
October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.
According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.
Chinese warships have entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time to conduct joint patrols with Russian warships. This symbolizes the closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.
According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.
Russia is conducting an information campaign about Kursk for domestic and foreign audiences. The goal is to discredit Ukraine, spread fakes about “voluntary” surrender, and reduce reports of Ukrainian military success.
The birthplace of kites is China, where they appeared about three thousand years ago. Kites were mostly made in the form of mythological creatures.
The Volia Space Ukrainian House was open during the Olympic Games in Paris, with more than 15,000 guests. The project has become an important media center and a place of cultural diplomacy, telling the world about Ukraine.
President Zelensky submitted a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada. The draft law defines the principles of citizenship and the grounds for its loss, including the acquisition of citizenship of the aggressor state.
Ukraine may feel the effects of the collapse in Asian stock markets. This may manifest itself in a decline in export revenues.
World stock markets are recovering after yesterday's collapse. Indices are growing, but experts warn that stabilization may be temporary and depends on the US economy and the Fed's actions.
The Russian company Urals has started supplying oil to Asia via the Arctic Ocean. The first tanker with 100,000 tons of oil left the port of Primorsk for China via the Barents Sea.
The Roman Colosseum has opened its doors for night tours to avoid the daytime heat and crowds. One-hour tours are held every Thursday and cost more than regular visits.
Asteroid Apophis with a diameter of 340-375 meters will pass 32,000 km from Earth in 2029. NASA and ESA plan to send spacecraft to study this rare event.
Ukraine's agricultural exports increased by 5% to $12. 45 billion in the first half of 2024. The EU remains the main importer, and exports to Africa increased 1.7 times.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.
Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.
NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.
Visitors to Buckingham Palace in London will be able to get to the famous balcony where the British royal family often poses for photos as part of a new tour that opens next week.