We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14752 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26559 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63665 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309716 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213557 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255043 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130385 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212069 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253639 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309716 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2352 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13114 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44241 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71842 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56969 views
Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

We see the alliance of Europe and the USA regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to accept a military contingent, but there are disagreements with partners regarding the number. Zelenskyy sees the alliance of Europe and the USA in security guarantees.

War • March 25, 09:35 PM • 32031 views

50 countries affected by suspension of USAID funding - WHO

WHO reports the suspension of HIV and other disease treatment in 50 countries due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump has suspended the work of the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.

Health • February 13, 08:42 AM • 110837 views

World Cell Phone Free Day and International Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 6

On February 6, the world celebrates No Cell Phone Day, Bartender's Day, and the Day Against Female Genital Mutilation. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 6, 04:59 AM • 31230 views

European gas market: why summer will be a bigger challenge than winter

The summer period on the European gas market is turning from a traditionally calm one to a high-risk season. Due to reduced supplies from Russia and geopolitical factors, summer gas prices are higher than winter prices.

Economy • January 28, 02:04 PM • 38667 views

In 2023, an average of 140 women and girls died daily at the hands of partners or relatives - UN

In 2023, 5,100 women and girls were killed by partners or relatives, an average of 140 victims per day. The highest rate was recorded in Africa - 21,700 victims per year.

News of the World • November 25, 10:57 AM • 13911 views

Despite sanctions, russia exported the largest amount of LNG in a year in October

russian LNG exports in January-October reached 26. 4 million tons, of which 51% went to Europe. In October, exports amounted to 2.97 million tons, the highest figure for the year.

Economy • November 1, 01:06 PM • 15966 views

Satellite made by Boeing just fell apart in space

Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.

News of the World • October 23, 07:10 AM • 17191 views

Oil shipments from Russia by sea rise to highest level since June - Bloomberg

The volume of oil supplies from Russia increased to 3. 47 million barrels per day, reaching the highest level since the end of June.

Economy • October 22, 01:56 PM • 21593 views
Exclusive

New businesses, business grants, investments: how Kyiv region's communities support economic development

How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.

Economy • October 14, 12:52 PM • 126206 views

More than 50 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products transported by sea corridor - Ministry of Reconstruction

Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50. 1 million tons were agricultural products. Exports were carried out to 50 countries, and the round-the-clock mode increased the figures by 20%.

Economy • October 11, 03:24 PM • 30520 views

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

UNN Lite • October 11, 03:03 AM • 119538 views

Over half a century, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by more than 70% - WWF report

According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.

News of the World • October 10, 11:48 PM • 17080 views

Chinese ships patrol the Arctic together with Russian troops for the first time

Chinese warships have entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time to conduct joint patrols with Russian warships. This symbolizes the closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.

News of the World • October 2, 10:32 AM • 12802 views

September 22: World Rhino Day, Autumnal Equinox, White Chocolate Day

According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.

UNN Lite • September 22, 03:07 AM • 110159 views

rf conducts an information campaign on the topic of Kurdistan - CPD

Russia is conducting an information campaign about Kursk for domestic and foreign audiences. The goal is to discredit Ukraine, spread fakes about “voluntary” surrender, and reduce reports of Ukrainian military success.

War • August 18, 12:35 PM • 36332 views

August 16: World Kite Day, Walnut Savior

The birthplace of kites is China, where they appeared about three thousand years ago. Kites were mostly made in the form of mythological creatures.

UNN Lite • August 16, 03:07 AM • 108788 views

Volia Space: how Ukraine told about the war at the Olympic Games

The Volia Space Ukrainian House was open during the Olympic Games in Paris, with more than 15,000 guests. The project has become an important media center and a place of cultural diplomacy, telling the world about Ukraine.

Society • August 15, 03:24 PM • 20618 views

Zelensky re-submits bill on multiple citizenship

President Zelensky submitted a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada. The draft law defines the principles of citizenship and the grounds for its loss, including the acquisition of citizenship of the aggressor state.

Society • August 7, 07:16 PM • 54049 views

The expert named the possible consequences of the collapse of Asian stock markets and predicted what will happen next

Ukraine may feel the effects of the collapse in Asian stock markets. This may manifest itself in a decline in export revenues.

Economy • August 7, 07:56 AM • 35793 views

Financial markets regain calm, after Aug. 5 slump - media

World stock markets are recovering after yesterday's collapse. Indices are growing, but experts warn that stabilization may be temporary and depends on the US economy and the Fed's actions.

Economy • August 6, 10:02 AM • 20483 views

Russia starts supplying oil to Asia through the Arctic Ocean - media

The Russian company Urals has started supplying oil to Asia via the Arctic Ocean. The first tanker with 100,000 tons of oil left the port of Primorsk for China via the Barents Sea.

News of the World • July 30, 05:30 PM • 25054 views

Amidst the heat of the day: the Roman Colosseum offers night tours

The Roman Colosseum has opened its doors for night tours to avoid the daytime heat and crowds. One-hour tours are held every Thursday and cost more than regular visits.

Culture • July 24, 04:45 PM • 105112 views

Asteroid with a diameter of more than 340 meters is approaching the Earth - NASA

Asteroid Apophis with a diameter of 340-375 meters will pass 32,000 km from Earth in 2029. NASA and ESA plan to send spacecraft to study this rare event.

Technologies • July 23, 01:16 PM • 14174 views

Exports of Ukrainian food products to the EU and Africa increased in 1H2011

Ukraine's agricultural exports increased by 5% to $12. 45 billion in the first half of 2024. The EU remains the main importer, and exports to Africa increased 1.7 times.

Economy • July 23, 07:13 AM • 25680 views

Dmytro Kuleba became an honored guest of the annual meeting of ambassadors of the Republic of Lithuania

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.

War • July 16, 12:40 AM • 113042 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: creation of the first battalion, most successful missions, losses

Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.

Society • July 15, 03:41 AM • 20825 views

NATO and Japan to intensify joint exercises due to the threat of "events in Ukraine already in Asia"

NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.

News of the World • July 13, 07:00 AM • 19915 views

Buckingham Palace opens the famous balcony room to visitors

Visitors to Buckingham Palace in London will be able to get to the famous balcony where the British royal family often poses for photos as part of a new tour that opens next week.

UNN Lite • July 10, 09:20 AM • 117064 views