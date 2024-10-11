ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119509 views

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

Today, on October 11, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, UNN reports.

The main goal of the event, which was launched by the UN in 2011, is to raise awareness of the problems faced by underage female children around the world. In particular, inequality, insecurity and social injustice.

The main focus is on sexual violence, coercion into sexual relations, and early marriage. This is especially true in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

According to one survey  by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 2.5 million women said they were forced to have sex before they turned 15. 9 out of 10 victims reported having been sexually abused by close friends and acquaintances.

For about 35 out of 1,000 girls under the age of 15, sexual experience ends in pregnancy. About 62% of girls have an abortion, while 38% decide to give birth.

At the same time, another goal of today's event is to demonstrate to girls the opportunities for women in the modern world. UNICEF is calling for a US$1 billion increase in investment for adolescent girls, emphasizing the urgent need to increase attention and resources to key areas that enable girls to realize their rights and reach their full potential.

Since 1996, every second Friday in October, World Egg Day has been celebrated. The event was launched by the International Egg Commission at a conference in Vienna.

Eggs are not only a nutritious food product. They play an important role in many cultures and religions around the world. To join the celebration of World Egg Day today, it is advisable to prepare some delicious dish that includes eggs.

You shouldn't limit your culinary talents to chicken eggs; you can use quail, duck, goose, and even ostrich eggs.

The second Friday of October is also the International Day of the Veterinary Nurse.

The main responsibilities of veterinary nurses are to draw up documents in the clinic, prepare the animal for treatment, assist the veterinarian during surgery, and care for the animal during inpatient treatment.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Philip.

The man lived in Caesarea Palestine and was one of the first to join Jesus. He was one of those who participated in the famous feeding of the two fish and five loaves.

After the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, Philip stayed in Jerusalem for some time, after which he went to preach in other lands and became a bishop.

One of Philip's four daughters had the gift of prophecy.

According to one version, Philip died in old age; according to another, he was crucified by pagans.

Philip, Alexander, Anatoly, Hilarion, Joseph, Zinaida, and Victoria celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

