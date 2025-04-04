$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15699 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28646 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122597 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310754 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14190 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45382 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72100 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • April 2, 09:54 PM • 4535 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35737 views

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: about 24 million hectares are planned for agricultural production this year, there will be more wheat

Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.

Economy • March 27, 11:59 AM • 23963 views

A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

Researchers have discovered a unique variant of the NOVA1 (I197V) protein that only modern humans have. This genetic feature was absent in Neanderthals and appeared after the evolutionary separation of humans.

Technologies • February 18, 07:06 PM • 135620 views

50 countries affected by suspension of USAID funding - WHO

WHO reports the suspension of HIV and other disease treatment in 50 countries due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump has suspended the work of the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.

Health • February 13, 08:42 AM • 110837 views

EU plans to review distribution of multibillion-dollar foreign aid - Bloomberg

The European Commission intends to restructure multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align with political interests. The bloc seeks to strengthen alliances and secure strategic interests in a challenging international environment.

Economy • February 11, 06:41 AM • 30672 views

World Cell Phone Free Day and International Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 6

On February 6, the world celebrates No Cell Phone Day, Bartender's Day, and the Day Against Female Genital Mutilation. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 6, 04:59 AM • 31230 views

Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Society • February 3, 12:58 PM • 23900 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria and increase trade with Lebanon

Zelenskyy announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations. Ukraine also plans to double its agricultural exports to Lebanon, which currently stand at $400 million.

Economy • January 2, 01:48 PM • 27511 views

EU to discuss closure of Russian bases with Syrian rebels - Kallas

The European Union intends to raise the issue of closing Russian bases in Syria during meetings with rebel forces. This was stated by EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

News of the World • December 17, 04:28 AM • 20051 views

Number of malaria cases increased by 11 million: African children suffer the most

In 2023, 263 million cases of malaria were recorded, which is 11 million more than last year. Children under 5 suffer the most in Africa, and funding for the fight against the disease is only half of what is needed.

Health • December 11, 01:21 PM • 16342 views

Because the entire combat-ready army of the Russian Federation is on the territory of Ukraine: Zelensky on the reasons for the fall of the Assad regime

The president of Ukraine said that the combat-ready Russian army is now in Ukraine, so the Assad regime in Syria has fallen. According to him, if Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria and other regions.

War • December 9, 05:15 PM • 35715 views

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW

ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.

News of the World • December 9, 08:39 AM • 16557 views

The most advanced weather satellite in Europe is already working: fast weather forecasts are promised

Meteosat-12, the first geostationary satellite of the third generation, has been put into operation. It will provide more accurate weather forecasts and will be able to track lightning in real time over the next 20 years.

News of the World • December 5, 12:26 PM • 16938 views

Media: Bankova Street plans to dismiss DIU chief Budanov for the second time

Sources report that Kyrylo Budanov may be replaced as head of military intelligence in December. The SBU denies information about the possibility of appointing Oleksandr Poklad as the new head of the DIU.

Politics • November 25, 06:08 PM • 23318 views

In 2023, an average of 140 women and girls died daily at the hands of partners or relatives - UN

In 2023, 5,100 women and girls were killed by partners or relatives, an average of 140 victims per day. The highest rate was recorded in Africa - 21,700 victims per year.

News of the World • November 25, 10:57 AM • 13911 views

Russia transmitting satellite data to Houthis to strike merchant ships in the Red Sea - WSJ

Russia, through Iran, provided satellite intelligence to the Houthis to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. This led to changes in global trade routes and economic consequences.

News of the World • October 24, 10:35 PM • 21319 views

Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga proposed to create a food hub in Oman to help Ukrainian products enter the East African markets. The parties discussed the development of relations in the areas of trade, investment and energy.

Economy • October 23, 10:29 AM • 17968 views

Satellite made by Boeing just fell apart in space

Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.

News of the World • October 23, 07:10 AM • 17191 views

Google, Meta and TikTok delete accounts of Russian drone factory

Social media deleted the accounts of a company in Tatarstan that recruited foreign women to produce drones. The accounts had more than 158,000 followers and promised women jobs, but in reality they were forced to assemble drones for attacks on Ukraine.

News of the World • October 18, 03:30 AM • 20362 views

Austin travels to Europe to discuss support for Ukraine with NATO and G7

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Europe to participate in NATO and G7 meetings. They will discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine and ensuring its security.

Politics • October 16, 06:00 AM • 17919 views
Exclusive

New businesses, business grants, investments: how Kyiv region's communities support economic development

How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.

Economy • October 14, 12:52 PM • 126206 views

Poland plans to restrict the right to asylum for refugees from Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to temporarily ban asylum for refugees from Belarus. This decision is related to fears that Russia is using migrants to destabilize the EU.

News of the World • October 12, 09:26 PM • 23772 views

More than 50 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products transported by sea corridor - Ministry of Reconstruction

Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50. 1 million tons were agricultural products. Exports were carried out to 50 countries, and the round-the-clock mode increased the figures by 20%.

Economy • October 11, 03:24 PM • 30520 views

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

UNN Lite • October 11, 03:03 AM • 119538 views

Russian Federation harms the security of a number of African states and uses their citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about Russia's activities in Africa through the African Corps. It condemned Russia's use of African and Arab citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine.

War • October 8, 05:42 PM • 32537 views

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also draws parallels with Russia's current aggression and calls for support for Ukraine.

Politics • October 3, 10:17 AM • 11869 views

Alternative peace plans give Putin space to continue the war - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine spoke at the UN General Assembly, criticizing alternative peace initiatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to restore nuclear safety and return all prisoners.

War • September 25, 02:41 PM • 14506 views

President of Ukraine invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit

President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.

War • September 24, 08:11 PM • 29828 views

September 22: World Rhino Day, Autumnal Equinox, White Chocolate Day

According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.

UNN Lite • September 22, 03:07 AM • 110159 views