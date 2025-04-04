The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.
Researchers have discovered a unique variant of the NOVA1 (I197V) protein that only modern humans have. This genetic feature was absent in Neanderthals and appeared after the evolutionary separation of humans.
WHO reports the suspension of HIV and other disease treatment in 50 countries due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump has suspended the work of the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.
The European Commission intends to restructure multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align with political interests. The bloc seeks to strengthen alliances and secure strategic interests in a challenging international environment.
On February 6, the world celebrates No Cell Phone Day, Bartender's Day, and the Day Against Female Genital Mutilation. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.
Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.
Zelenskyy announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organizations. Ukraine also plans to double its agricultural exports to Lebanon, which currently stand at $400 million.
The European Union intends to raise the issue of closing Russian bases in Syria during meetings with rebel forces. This was stated by EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.
In 2023, 263 million cases of malaria were recorded, which is 11 million more than last year. Children under 5 suffer the most in Africa, and funding for the fight against the disease is only half of what is needed.
The president of Ukraine said that the combat-ready Russian army is now in Ukraine, so the Assad regime in Syria has fallen. According to him, if Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria and other regions.
ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Meteosat-12, the first geostationary satellite of the third generation, has been put into operation. It will provide more accurate weather forecasts and will be able to track lightning in real time over the next 20 years.
Sources report that Kyrylo Budanov may be replaced as head of military intelligence in December. The SBU denies information about the possibility of appointing Oleksandr Poklad as the new head of the DIU.
In 2023, 5,100 women and girls were killed by partners or relatives, an average of 140 victims per day. The highest rate was recorded in Africa - 21,700 victims per year.
Russia, through Iran, provided satellite intelligence to the Houthis to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. This led to changes in global trade routes and economic consequences.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga proposed to create a food hub in Oman to help Ukrainian products enter the East African markets. The parties discussed the development of relations in the areas of trade, investment and energy.
Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.
Social media deleted the accounts of a company in Tatarstan that recruited foreign women to produce drones. The accounts had more than 158,000 followers and promised women jobs, but in reality they were forced to assemble drones for attacks on Ukraine.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Europe to participate in NATO and G7 meetings. They will discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine and ensuring its security.
How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to temporarily ban asylum for refugees from Belarus. This decision is related to fears that Russia is using migrants to destabilize the EU.
Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50. 1 million tons were agricultural products. Exports were carried out to 50 countries, and the round-the-clock mode increased the figures by 20%.
October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about Russia's activities in Africa through the African Corps. It condemned Russia's use of African and Arab citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine.
The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also draws parallels with Russia's current aggression and calls for support for Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine spoke at the UN General Assembly, criticizing alternative peace initiatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to restore nuclear safety and return all prisoners.
President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.
According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, the rhino population has been declining significantly due to uncontrolled hunting.