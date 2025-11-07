Today, November 7, marks World Responsible Tourism Day and International Medical Physics Day. In addition, it is a special day for Merlot wine connoisseurs, writes UNN.

World Responsible Tourism Day

This day has a key rule – you should treat others as you want to be treated. To do this, visitors must communicate properly with local residents. More and more tourists aim to understand the culture of local residents. After all, the place they want to visit is home to others.

International Medical Physics Day

This day pays tribute to the significant contributions of medical physicists to healthcare. In 2023, International Medical Physics Day marks a special milestone, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the field with the theme "60 Years: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants."

International Merlot Wine Day

This drink is made from the grape variety of the same name, which is the second most popular after Cabernet Sauvignon. Winemakers appreciate Merlot for its unpretentiousness, resistance to most diseases, and early ripening. The combination of these factors makes it possible to grow it not only in France and Italy, but also on the Australian and American continents.

International African Writers' Day

Its celebration was initiated in 1992 by the Pan-African Writers' Association. The purpose of this day is to spread the unique literature of Africa to other continents. Thanks to it, readers around the world can get acquainted with the amazing authentic cultures of the indigenous peoples of more than 54 countries of the continent. Now African writers are often awarded prestigious prizes, and four of them have already become Nobel laureates.

World Friendly to Lawyers Day

Every year on the first Friday of November, Friendly to Lawyers Day is held. This day was established in 2001 at the initiative of the Association of American Lawyers' Public Image. This is a good opportunity for lawyers to "give back" love to people through a special initiative: an hour of public service or a donation, equivalent to the value of one working hour, to a charitable organization.

