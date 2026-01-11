$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Top Slovak officials, including the president, the speaker of the National Council, and the prime minister, have advocated for an end to military aid to Ukraine. The country will also not send soldiers or participate in guarantees for a large loan from the European Commission.

Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees

Slovakia's top officials - President Peter Pellegrini, National Council Speaker Richard Raši, and Prime Minister Robert Fico - have unanimously called for an end to military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality.

Details

Slovakia will also not send soldiers or participate in guarantees for a large loan from the European Commission. At the same time, the Slovak leadership states that the EU remains a key space for the country.

However, Robert Fico noted that the European Union is experiencing its deepest crisis in history.

I would not want Slovakia to run around like a wounded deer in this crisis that the European Union is experiencing, and could become a victim of significant shifts that may occur in Europe

- he stated.

He also added that "people's lives are important" to him.

If life means nothing to someone, then for me, a Russian or Ukrainian life has the same value as the life of a French, American, Italian, Slovak, Spanish, German, or any other soldier. Therefore, it is bad news for me if someone says that 5,000 people were wounded or killed on one side of this conflict. If I went to Paris, I would have to repeat the same thing. No soldiers, no weapons, no military loans

 - Fico stated.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country will not support the EU's idea of using Russian assets to cover Ukraine's military expenses.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Robert Fico
European Union
Paris
Slovakia
Ukraine