Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees

Slovakia's top officials - President Peter Pellegrini, National Council Speaker Richard Raši, and Prime Minister Robert Fico - have unanimously called for an end to military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality.

Slovakia will also not send soldiers or participate in guarantees for a large loan from the European Commission. At the same time, the Slovak leadership states that the EU remains a key space for the country.

However, Robert Fico noted that the European Union is experiencing its deepest crisis in history.

I would not want Slovakia to run around like a wounded deer in this crisis that the European Union is experiencing, and could become a victim of significant shifts that may occur in Europe - he stated.

He also added that "people's lives are important" to him.

If life means nothing to someone, then for me, a Russian or Ukrainian life has the same value as the life of a French, American, Italian, Slovak, Spanish, German, or any other soldier. Therefore, it is bad news for me if someone says that 5,000 people were wounded or killed on one side of this conflict. If I went to Paris, I would have to repeat the same thing. No soldiers, no weapons, no military loans - Fico stated.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country will not support the EU's idea of using Russian assets to cover Ukraine's military expenses.