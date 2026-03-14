Missile attack on Brovary: one dead and wounded

The enemy attacked Brovary, Kyiv region, on the night of Saturday, March 14. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, there are casualties in Brovary as a result of the missile attack.

As of now, four injured and, unfortunately, one dead are known. - stated Sapozhko.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of Saturday, March 14, a series of explosions occurred. The enemy launched a ballistic missile attack.

Kyiv region attacked by drones, houses and cars damaged in two districts - OVA