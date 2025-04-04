$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15712 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28683 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64766 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213812 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122608 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391889 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14204 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45404 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72106 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Brovary

News by theme
Exclusive

South Korea is considering joining the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary

South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.

Economy • March 26, 11:23 AM • 51138 views
Exclusive

"Perspective 21.3" in Brovary: the story of a family that is changing the future of people with Down syndrome

The "Perspective 21. 3" project is successfully operating in Brovary, which helps adults with Down syndrome adapt to independent living and find employment. The organization has created a bakery and cafe for internships.

Society • March 21, 07:00 AM • 486604 views

The Brovary community received new municipal equipment: four tractors for the city and villages of the community

KP "Brovary-Blagoustriy" received four new tractors for work in different seasons. One tractor will be in Trebukhiv, another in Knyazhychi, and two in Brovary.

Kyiv region • March 19, 01:36 PM • 19872 views

Children without limits: how schools and kindergartens in Brovary are adapting for special students

In the Brovary community, inclusive education is actively being developed in schools and kindergartens. 65 inclusive groups have been created for 201 children, an Inclusive Resource Center is operating, and special classes with the necessary equipment are available.

Society • March 11, 11:49 AM • 194726 views
Exclusive

In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities

In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities who are close relatives of the students. The assistants have undergone special 60-hour training and help children with daily tasks during their studies.

Society • March 5, 04:07 PM • 17415 views

Mayor: Brovary community donates two generators to military

The military unit that defends the airspace of the region received two mobile generators from the Brovary community. Earlier, the community also donated a Toyota Hilux, 200 batteries for drones and other equipment to the military.

Society • February 28, 01:02 PM • 20224 views

Brovary plans to introduce monthly surcharges for pre-school and out-of-school teachers

The Brovary City Council will consider monthly surcharges of UAH 1,300 for pre-school and out-of-school teachers. The initiative will require about UAH 18 million per year from the local budget.

Society • February 25, 10:52 AM • 21883 views

Rehabilitation equipment from Norway: Brovary community receives important humanitarian aid

Brovary has received humanitarian aid from Norway, including rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs and medical equipment. The aid is intended for wounded soldiers and civilians in need of rehabilitation equipment.

Society • February 24, 03:49 PM • 23112 views

Young athletes from Brovary received invitations to international tournaments in France and Germany

Athletes from Brovary have been invited to compete in France and Germany. 41 children will take part in a football tournament, swimming competitions and summer vacation abroad.

Society • February 20, 03:25 PM • 30235 views

Social taxi launched in Brovarska hromada

A social taxi for people with disabilities and other categories has been launched in the Brovary community. The service is available on weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00 by appointment.

Society • February 18, 02:15 PM • 24754 views

Brovarska hromada has an increasing incidence of flu and ARVI among schoolchildren and teachers - mayor

In the Brovary community, 20. 5% of students and 6% of teachers are ill with flu and ARVI. 31 classes have been switched to distance learning, and four lyceums are fully online by the end of February.

Society • February 18, 09:13 AM • 30411 views

Number of children with influenza and ARVI increased in Brovarska hromada, epidemiological situation under control - mayor

The number of students with flu and ARVI is growing in the Brovary community, and 78 classes have switched to distance learning. The Trebukhiv Lyceum is fully online due to the high incidence.

Society • February 14, 11:05 AM • 25445 views

The level of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections is increasing in the Brovary community - the mayor

The Brovary community is seeing an increase in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, especially among children. One lyceum and 48 classes in six other institutions have already switched to distance learning.

Society • February 12, 12:03 PM • 27929 views
Exclusive

“Corals for a beauty": a unique exhibition of Ukrainian beads takes place in Brovary

The Svitlytsia Cultural and Educational Center presents a collection of necklaces by Olha Shuvaieva-Nechyporuk. The exhibition is accompanied by a music and poetry program and will run until the end of February.

Society • February 7, 10:29 AM • 41468 views

Brovary continues to support Ukrainian defenders: a four-wheel drive truck and starliners went to the front

Brovary continues to support Ukrainian defenders: a four-wheel drive truck and starliners went to the front.

Society • February 6, 11:35 AM • 24457 views
Exclusive

In Brovary, shelters automatically open during an alarm, and local authorities are working to improve accessibility

The Brovary shelters are equipped with a system that automatically opens during an alarm and closes 15 minutes after the alarm is over. Local authorities are working to improve the accessibility of shelters for people with limited mobility.

Society • February 4, 11:30 AM • 32684 views

Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities

Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities.

Society • February 3, 09:00 AM • 170799 views

Brovary and Jena: Strategic Partnership in War and After Victory

Brovary and Jena: Strategic Partnership in War and After the Victory.

Politics • January 31, 11:19 AM • 35921 views

Brovary City Council allocates funds for smartwatches for deaf people: an important initiative in time of war

The Brovary City Council has allocated funds to purchase smart watches for 42 deaf residents of the community. The devices will help people with hearing impairments to receive timely notifications of airborne alarms through vibration.

Society • January 31, 08:38 AM • 27059 views
Exclusive

Brovary educates scientists: the Palace of Creativity hosts a branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences

The Brovary Palace of Children and Youth Creativity is home to a territorial branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences, which includes 248 students in 43 scientific sections. The center supports the development of young scientists and researchers in various fields of knowledge.

Society • January 29, 11:26 AM • 24024 views

One of Brovary's lyceums is implementing energy-efficient technologies: an ESCO agreement for almost UAH 20 million has been signed

Brovary Lyceum No. 3 has started implementing an ESCO agreement worth almost UAH 20 million. The project involves the modernization of the heating station and comprehensive insulation of the building.

Society • January 28, 01:29 PM • 28956 views

Mayor of Brovary community hands over 10 MAVICs to Armed Forces unit

The Brovary community purchased and handed over 10 MAVIC 3 PRO and MAVIC 3T quadcopters to the military unit. The community also recently handed over a vehicle to the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

Kyiv region • January 27, 05:15 PM • 27088 views

A fine of 34 thousand for a drunken accident with victims: the court sentenced the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko

The court fined Volodymyr Maibozhenko UAH 34,000 and deprived him of his license for 3 years for hitting four people while drunk. The prosecutor's office does not agree with the verdict and will appeal it.

Politics • January 27, 02:49 PM • 31316 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Russia attacks the capital with drones

The Russian army launched attack UAVs across Ukraine. Air defense was operating in Kyiv.

War • January 27, 12:48 AM • 40957 views

12 houses and a store damaged: commission in Brovary begins assessing damage caused by night attack by Russian Federation - mayor

In Brovary, 12 private houses and a shop were damaged in a night attack by Russian proxies, killing two people. A damage assessment committee is working on the scene, and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • January 24, 07:08 AM • 90882 views
Exclusive

Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

The Brovary community is preparing all of its 13 lyceums to participate in the all-Ukrainian experiment on safety in educational institutions. Three institutions have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, while the rest are preparing to meet additional security requirements.

Society • January 23, 12:02 PM • 36649 views
Exclusive

Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand reserved

Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand is reserved.

Society • January 21, 11:36 AM • 117747 views

Major repairs of two shelters at lyceum #11 in Brovary completed: modern conditions for over 400 children

In Brovary, two shelters at the lyceum were overhauled.

Society • January 20, 09:54 AM • 29082 views

Anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary: memorial events were held in several regions of Ukraine

Ukraine honors the memory of 14 people killed in the helicopter crash in Brovary, including the Interior Ministry leadership. The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation, and five SES officials have been brought to trial.

Society • January 18, 05:05 PM • 43485 views

Drone shot down on its first trip: Brovary mayor hands over car to “shahedi catchers”

The mayor of Brovary handed over a specially equipped vehicle to the mobile air defense group. During their first duty, the military successfully shot down an enemy drone.

Kyiv region • January 16, 05:04 PM • 31179 views