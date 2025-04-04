South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.
The "Perspective 21. 3" project is successfully operating in Brovary, which helps adults with Down syndrome adapt to independent living and find employment. The organization has created a bakery and cafe for internships.
KP "Brovary-Blagoustriy" received four new tractors for work in different seasons. One tractor will be in Trebukhiv, another in Knyazhychi, and two in Brovary.
In the Brovary community, inclusive education is actively being developed in schools and kindergartens. 65 inclusive groups have been created for 201 children, an Inclusive Resource Center is operating, and special classes with the necessary equipment are available.
In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities who are close relatives of the students. The assistants have undergone special 60-hour training and help children with daily tasks during their studies.
The military unit that defends the airspace of the region received two mobile generators from the Brovary community. Earlier, the community also donated a Toyota Hilux, 200 batteries for drones and other equipment to the military.
The Brovary City Council will consider monthly surcharges of UAH 1,300 for pre-school and out-of-school teachers. The initiative will require about UAH 18 million per year from the local budget.
Brovary has received humanitarian aid from Norway, including rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs and medical equipment. The aid is intended for wounded soldiers and civilians in need of rehabilitation equipment.
Athletes from Brovary have been invited to compete in France and Germany. 41 children will take part in a football tournament, swimming competitions and summer vacation abroad.
A social taxi for people with disabilities and other categories has been launched in the Brovary community. The service is available on weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00 by appointment.
In the Brovary community, 20. 5% of students and 6% of teachers are ill with flu and ARVI. 31 classes have been switched to distance learning, and four lyceums are fully online by the end of February.
The number of students with flu and ARVI is growing in the Brovary community, and 78 classes have switched to distance learning. The Trebukhiv Lyceum is fully online due to the high incidence.
The Brovary community is seeing an increase in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, especially among children. One lyceum and 48 classes in six other institutions have already switched to distance learning.
The Svitlytsia Cultural and Educational Center presents a collection of necklaces by Olha Shuvaieva-Nechyporuk. The exhibition is accompanied by a music and poetry program and will run until the end of February.
Brovary continues to support Ukrainian defenders: a four-wheel drive truck and starliners went to the front.
The Brovary shelters are equipped with a system that automatically opens during an alarm and closes 15 minutes after the alarm is over. Local authorities are working to improve the accessibility of shelters for people with limited mobility.
Cooperation between Brovary and Erlangen: a partnership that strengthens communities.
Brovary and Jena: Strategic Partnership in War and After the Victory.
The Brovary City Council has allocated funds to purchase smart watches for 42 deaf residents of the community. The devices will help people with hearing impairments to receive timely notifications of airborne alarms through vibration.
The Brovary Palace of Children and Youth Creativity is home to a territorial branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences, which includes 248 students in 43 scientific sections. The center supports the development of young scientists and researchers in various fields of knowledge.
Brovary Lyceum No. 3 has started implementing an ESCO agreement worth almost UAH 20 million. The project involves the modernization of the heating station and comprehensive insulation of the building.
The Brovary community purchased and handed over 10 MAVIC 3 PRO and MAVIC 3T quadcopters to the military unit. The community also recently handed over a vehicle to the 95th Air Assault Brigade.
The court fined Volodymyr Maibozhenko UAH 34,000 and deprived him of his license for 3 years for hitting four people while drunk. The prosecutor's office does not agree with the verdict and will appeal it.
The Russian army launched attack UAVs across Ukraine. Air defense was operating in Kyiv.
In Brovary, 12 private houses and a shop were damaged in a night attack by Russian proxies, killing two people. A damage assessment committee is working on the scene, and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.
The Brovary community is preparing all of its 13 lyceums to participate in the all-Ukrainian experiment on safety in educational institutions. Three institutions have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, while the rest are preparing to meet additional security requirements.
Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand is reserved.
In Brovary, two shelters at the lyceum were overhauled.
Ukraine honors the memory of 14 people killed in the helicopter crash in Brovary, including the Interior Ministry leadership. The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation, and five SES officials have been brought to trial.
The mayor of Brovary handed over a specially equipped vehicle to the mobile air defense group. During their first duty, the military successfully shot down an enemy drone.