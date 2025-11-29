In Kyiv region, a Russian attack killed one person and injured 8: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:54 AM • 2330 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 16843 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 28522 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 30272 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 34963 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 47900 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29058 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22006 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 45616 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23323 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.1m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 11540 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of CultureNovember 28, 11:52 PM • 11829 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attackNovember 29, 01:37 AM • 11424 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 14164 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko05:30 AM • 11010 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 47908 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 37023 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 45620 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 44069 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 49175 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 29040 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 46864 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 66701 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 98803 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 113526 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Economist
Facebook

In Kyiv region, a Russian attack killed one person and injured 8: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Brovary, Kyiv region, came under attack by enemy UAVs, several strikes were recorded. Private houses, cars, and apartment buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded.

In Kyiv region, a Russian attack killed one person and injured 8: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and 8 wounded as a result of a Russian attack, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the situation in Brovary, affected by the Russian drone attack, writes UNN.

As of now, 1 person has died in the region, and 8 more have been injured

- reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Brovary was under attack by enemy UAVs.

"As of 9:30, several enemy strikes have been recorded in the city. As a result of the attack, private houses, cars, and multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. At one of the locations, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in a multi-story building. At another, fire engulfed a garage cooperative," the report states.

Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are wounded29.11.25, 08:37 • 4126 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary