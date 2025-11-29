In Kyiv region, a Russian attack killed one person and injured 8: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and 8 wounded as a result of a Russian attack, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the situation in Brovary, affected by the Russian drone attack, writes UNN.

As of now, 1 person has died in the region, and 8 more have been injured - reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Brovary was under attack by enemy UAVs.

"As of 9:30, several enemy strikes have been recorded in the city. As a result of the attack, private houses, cars, and multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. At one of the locations, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in a multi-story building. At another, fire engulfed a garage cooperative," the report states.

Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are wounded