In Kyiv region, a Russian attack killed one person and injured 8: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown
Kyiv • UNN
Brovary, Kyiv region, came under attack by enemy UAVs, several strikes were recorded. Private houses, cars, and apartment buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded.
In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and 8 wounded as a result of a Russian attack, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the situation in Brovary, affected by the Russian drone attack, writes UNN.
As of now, 1 person has died in the region, and 8 more have been injured
As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Brovary was under attack by enemy UAVs.
"As of 9:30, several enemy strikes have been recorded in the city. As a result of the attack, private houses, cars, and multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. At one of the locations, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in a multi-story building. At another, fire engulfed a garage cooperative," the report states.
