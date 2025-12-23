Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 10492 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 16188 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 23051 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 31967 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 24951 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 30113 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17295 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17720 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23268 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38670 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 03:15 PM • 23054 views
December 23, 03:15 PM • 23054 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
December 23, 02:58 PM • 18571 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 12:03 PM • 31969 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
December 23, 11:27 AM • 30114 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM • 90880 views
December 22, 02:35 PM • 90880 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The US wants to reach a final agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said. Kyiv is in constant contact with the US and expects further cooperation, working on realistic documents.

Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation

The US wants to reach a final agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv continues to be in constant contact with the US and expects further cooperation.

"We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and on our part, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything to ensure that the documents are in place and that the documents are realistic. The main thing is that Russia does not disrupt this diplomacy and takes the end of the war one hundred percent seriously. If not, there must be additional pressure on Russia," the head of state noted.

He added that the world has "all the tools to make the pressure work, to make peace happen."

Recall

President Zelenskyy received a detailed report from Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov on the results of meetings with the American team in Miami. Draft documents on security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for ending the war have been prepared.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: details revealed

Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: details revealed23.12.25, 17:38 • 2664 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine