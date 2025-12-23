Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
The US wants to reach a final agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said. Kyiv is in constant contact with the US and expects further cooperation, working on realistic documents.
The US wants to reach a final agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
According to him, Kyiv continues to be in constant contact with the US and expects further cooperation.
"We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and on our part, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything to ensure that the documents are in place and that the documents are realistic. The main thing is that Russia does not disrupt this diplomacy and takes the end of the war one hundred percent seriously. If not, there must be additional pressure on Russia," the head of state noted.
President Zelenskyy received a detailed report from Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov on the results of meetings with the American team in Miami. Draft documents on security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for ending the war have been prepared.
