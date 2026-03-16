Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneously

This year's 98th Academy Awards ceremony presented viewers with an unexpected and rare moment: two films shared the victory in the "Best Short Film" category. Such results are extremely rare and make the event even more discussed, UNN reports.

Details

The winners of the award were the films "Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva." The film "Singers" tells the story of people in a bar where a music competition becomes an occasion to open up, find common ground, and establish an emotional connection between the characters.

"Two People Exchanging Saliva" shows a satirical drama in a society with absurd rules, where kissing is forbidden, and because of this, a difficult story of intimacy between two women unfolds.

Both films received awards for their unique approach to storytelling, direction, and acting. This proves that even in a short format, it is possible to create stories that deeply touch the viewer.

Among other nominees were the short films "Traces of the Butcher," "Dorothy's Friend," and "Jane Austen's Period Drama," which, although they did not win an Oscar, attracted the jury's attention with their originality and high level of production, confirming that modern short cinema remains multifaceted and interesting.

Recall

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein. Her costumes were noted for combining artistic accuracy, atmosphere, and a deep understanding of the characters, which created a unique visual world for the film.

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