Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneously

$44.1650.96
ukenru
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 12431 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 28693 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 25347 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 33891 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 61288 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 57229 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 46768 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 36647 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 72676 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 69005 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
1.1m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region kills 87-year-old woman, injures 42-year-old man - OVAMarch 15, 06:05 PM • 4706 views
Putin never wanted to end the war with Ukraine - ZelenskyyMarch 15, 06:29 PM • 7344 views
SBU detained NABU employee in Sumy - reasons revealedMarch 15, 07:11 PM • 6808 views
New Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes - mediaMarch 15, 07:37 PM • 9138 views
Donald Tusk stated a real threat of Poland's withdrawal from the European UnionPhotoMarch 15, 09:10 PM • 5566 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 72680 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 69008 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 52117 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 62010 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 66076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 28381 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 33285 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 39849 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 34431 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 48296 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Hand grenade
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneously

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

At the 98th Academy Awards, the films "Singers" and "Two People Swapping Saliva" received a joint award. This is a rare occurrence in the history of the film award.

Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneously

This year's 98th Academy Awards ceremony presented viewers with an unexpected and rare moment: two films shared the victory in the "Best Short Film" category. Such results are extremely rare and make the event even more discussed, UNN reports.

Details

The winners of the award were the films "Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva." The film "Singers" tells the story of people in a bar where a music competition becomes an occasion to open up, find common ground, and establish an emotional connection between the characters.

"Two People Exchanging Saliva" shows a satirical drama in a society with absurd rules, where kissing is forbidden, and because of this, a difficult story of intimacy between two women unfolds.

Both films received awards for their unique approach to storytelling, direction, and acting. This proves that even in a short format, it is possible to create stories that deeply touch the viewer.

Among other nominees were the short films "Traces of the Butcher," "Dorothy's Friend," and "Jane Austen's Period Drama," which, although they did not win an Oscar, attracted the jury's attention with their originality and high level of production, confirming that modern short cinema remains multifaceted and interesting.

Recall

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein. Her costumes were noted for combining artistic accuracy, atmosphere, and a deep understanding of the characters, which created a unique visual world for the film.

Triumph after decades in cinema: Amy Madigan wins Oscar16.03.26, 02:12 • 1970 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Film