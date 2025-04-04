Donald Trump

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14040 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24825 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62629 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210401 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120722 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244047 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129045 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210418 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253008 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308794 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1774 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12515 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43215 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71260 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56756 views
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first step to peace is a ceasefire, and the United States is close to taking appropriate measures. According to the President, the strengthening of sanctions may affect the Russians.

War • 06:51 PM • 11901 views

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days

Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.

News of the World • 06:25 PM • 5348 views

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 5606 views

This could be a global trade war: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on Trump's new tariffs

New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.

Economy • 05:41 PM • 7176 views

Vietnam is ready to reset duties for the USA - Trump

Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.

Economy • 04:34 PM • 10055 views

The number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50% since the "ceasefire" - The Telegraph

Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.

War • 02:53 PM • 10575 views

Rubio admits "markets are crashing" due to Trump's new tariffs, but says they will "adjust"

US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.

Economy • April 4, 01:52 PM • 10384 views

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9616 views

Trump believes that Zelensky and Putin are ready for a ceasefire agreement

According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 01:33 PM • 10107 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.

War • April 4, 01:26 PM • 19015 views
Exclusive

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.

Economy • April 4, 01:24 PM • 60017 views

It is not Trump, but Putin who should ask for a ceasefire - CCD

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.

War • April 4, 12:47 PM • 10478 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9024 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8206 views

Air delivery of goods from China to the USA has risen sharply amid the excitement over Trump's tariffs - FT

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.

Economy • April 4, 12:27 PM • 7150 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8494 views

Putin's envoy in Washington accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the energy truce

Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.

War • April 4, 12:11 PM • 8764 views

China introduces 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to Trump's tariffs

From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.

News of the World • April 4, 12:08 PM • 5864 views

Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations with Russia - Secretary of State

The US Secretary of State stated that if Russia delays negotiations, the US will not participate in them. Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.

War • April 4, 11:59 AM • 7284 views

US needs to know if Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make that decision - Rubio

The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 11:50 AM • 5270 views

Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6674 views

Republicans pushed through the Senate the beginning of debates on a multi-trillion dollar budget plan for Trump's agenda

Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.

News of the World • April 4, 11:00 AM • 5190 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5150 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3560 views

Trump flaunted a "gold card" for $5 million with his face on it, which can be used to buy US citizenship

Donald Trump has unveiled a "gold" card worth $5 million that entitles you to live in the United States. He said he personally purchased the first such card.

News of the World • April 4, 08:59 AM • 10794 views

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10850 views

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9300 views

Trump and Putin may have a phone call before or after the weekend - Politico

European capitals are awaiting a phone call between Putin and Trump. At the same time, Trump's entourage advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire.

Politics • April 4, 07:43 AM • 5570 views

Trump: tariff rollout "going very well," markets will "thrive" despite downturn

The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.

News of the World • April 4, 07:19 AM • 4618 views

Trump's new tariffs will hit clothing and sneaker retailers: H&M, Nike and Adidas shares have already fallen

Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.

Economy • April 4, 06:44 AM • 7320 views