Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first step to peace is a ceasefire, and the United States is close to taking appropriate measures. According to the President, the strengthening of sanctions may affect the Russians.
Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.
According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.
New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.
Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.
US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.
The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.
The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.
Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.
The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.
From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.
The US Secretary of State stated that if Russia delays negotiations, the US will not participate in them. Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.
The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.
Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
Donald Trump has unveiled a "gold" card worth $5 million that entitles you to live in the United States. He said he personally purchased the first such card.
Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
European capitals are awaiting a phone call between Putin and Trump. At the same time, Trump's entourage advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire.
The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.
Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.