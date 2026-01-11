US launches massive airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria

The US Central Command announced a large-scale military operation against the Islamic State group in Syria. The attacks, authorized by President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 10, 2026, were part of an operation called "Hawkeye Strike." This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the command, the strikes were a direct response to an ISIS attack on American servicemen that occurred on December 13 last year. During the operation, US and allied air forces deployed more than 20 aircraft, which fired more than 90 high-precision munitions at more than 35 targets.

Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse

Our message remains firm: if you harm our fighters, we will find you and destroy you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to avoid retribution. - stated the command in a statement published on the social network X.

Goal and consequences

The main targets were training camps, weapons depots, and command centers of the terrorist group. The US command emphasized that the operation is aimed at protecting American and allied forces in the region, as well as at completely eradicating the remnants of the terrorist network. The exact locations of the strikes and information on the number of killed militants are currently not disclosed for security reasons.

Syrian army begins clearing Kurdish areas of Aleppo after truce failure