According to Trump, the F-47 will be the most modern aircraft ever created, with unprecedented power and stealth technology. The experimental version has been secretly flying for 5 years.
A shooting took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, killing one soldier and injuring another. The incident occurred after a chase outside the base.
US President Donald Trump fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and Navy Commander Lisa Franchetti. Lieutenant General John Kane has been appointed to replace Brown.
The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks across the country. Residents of the Dnipropetrovs'k region were urged to take shelter.
The Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the South China Sea with FA-50 fighters and B1-B bombers. Chinese warships were spotted in the Philippine maritime zone.
The Hill has published a forecast stating that without US military support, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026. This will allow Russia to carry out large-scale bombings and capture Kyiv.
An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.
Michael Brodsky denied the information about Israel's initiative to hand over Russian weapons seized in Lebanon to Ukraine. He explained that it was only a private legislative initiative that was not continued.
The United States sent a second RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft to Kadena Air Base to track DPRK missiles. This happened after North Korea tested a new hypersonic missile, and the first plane failed to detect it.
The 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the meeting, Ukraine will present its “victory plan” to its partners.
Seven Chinese nationals were arrested in Guam for trespassing near military installations during a US missile defense test. The detainees arrived on one boat from Saipan, four of whom were near a military base.
Unidentified drones were spotted flying over the Ramstein military base, Rheinmetall and BASF facilities. German security authorities were unable to identify the operators of the drones and their origin.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.
The Air Force has spotted a Kinzhal missile flying over Zhytomyr region toward the northern part of Khmelnytsky region. This is happening against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
Nick Pope, the British Ministry of Defense's colishniy kerivnik, reported the UFO incident to Russia and China before the appearance of drones over RAF air bases. The incidents could have been caused by the launch of Storm Shadow missiles.
Donald Trump has elected Jamieson Greer as chief trade representative of the United States. Greer, who previously worked with Trump, will help impose new duties on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.
Unidentified UAVs were spotted over the British air bases Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, which are used by the US Air Force. The incidents occurred on November 20-22, and the military is monitoring the situation.
Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate former Congressman Doug Collins to the post of Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Collins, who currently serves as a chaplain in the US Air Force Reserve, was a member of the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.
The 1969 British military satellite Skynet-1A suddenly changed its orbit by thousands of kilometers. Scientists cannot explain the reason for the satellite's movement, which now poses a threat to other spacecraft.
The US may plan to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for the F-16.
Eight U. S. military personnel were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria. Three have already recovered, while others are being treated for head injuries and smoke poisoning.
The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.
It was reported that an enemy missile from the Black Sea was heading towards the Odessa region, and then changed course to the Mykolaiv region, which caused an air alert in both regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 48 attack drones and 5 cruise missiles during a Russian air attack on critical infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine.
The US military conducted the second Test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on June 6, 2024, demonstrating the readiness and reliability of the US fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
America has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III without a warhead from California, confirming the readiness and effectiveness of the system in the framework of strategic deterrence and national security.
An F-35 fighter jet crashed during takeoff near Albuquerque International Airport (USA), the pilot and a passenger were hospitalized.
The United States has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the United Kingdom for planned exercises with NATO allies and regional partners.
Movement of enemy drones was spotted in four regions. The Air Force spotted them in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.