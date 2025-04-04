United States Air Force

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5654 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13418 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55197 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114026 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300968 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212356 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243452 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117670 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376342 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300974 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10235 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34678 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63047 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49113 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119449 views
News by theme

Trump announced the development of a new sixth-generation fighter F-47

According to Trump, the F-47 will be the most modern aircraft ever created, with unprecedented power and stealth technology. The experimental version has been secretly flying for 5 years.

News of the World • March 21, 05:20 PM • 14100 views

Shooting at a military base in the United States: there are victims

A shooting took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, killing one soldier and injuring another. The incident occurred after a chase outside the base.

Crimes and emergencies • February 23, 06:01 AM • 31725 views

Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

US President Donald Trump fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and Navy Commander Lisa Franchetti. Lieutenant General John Kane has been appointed to replace Brown.

News of the World • February 22, 08:27 AM • 63929 views

The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.

News of the World • February 19, 01:27 PM • 24912 views

Air Force warns of ballistic threat across Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks across the country. Residents of the Dnipropetrovs'k region were urged to take shelter.

War • February 6, 08:40 AM • 30509 views

The United States and the Philippines conducted joint patrols over the disputed territory with China

The Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the South China Sea with FA-50 fighters and B1-B bombers. Chinese warships were spotted in the Philippine maritime zone.

News of the World • February 4, 05:05 AM • 23779 views

Without US help, Russia could seize Kyiv and reach NATO borders - The Hill

The Hill has published a forecast stating that without US military support, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026. This will allow Russia to carry out large-scale bombings and capture Kyiv.

War • January 30, 08:38 PM • 54205 views

F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

News of the World • January 29, 02:39 AM • 33101 views

Israeli Ambassador denies information on transfer of trophy weapons to Ukraine

Michael Brodsky denied the information about Israel's initiative to hand over Russian weapons seized in Lebanon to Ukraine. He explained that it was only a private legislative initiative that was not continued.

War • January 27, 08:28 PM • 64545 views

US sends another spy plane after North Korea launches hypersonic missile

The United States sent a second RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft to Kadena Air Base to track DPRK missiles. This happened after North Korea tested a new hypersonic missile, and the first plane failed to detect it.

War • January 8, 12:08 PM • 22242 views

Ramstein meeting to be held on January 9 - media

The 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the meeting, Ukraine will present its “victory plan” to its partners.

War • January 4, 03:30 PM • 32555 views

Seven Chinese citizens tried to illegally enter Guam during US missile test - Reuters

Seven Chinese nationals were arrested in Guam for trespassing near military installations during a US missile defense test. The detainees arrived on one boat from Saipan, four of whom were near a military base.

News of the World • December 21, 11:08 PM • 22711 views

Suspected spy drones fly over Ramstein air base - Spiegel

Unidentified drones were spotted flying over the Ramstein military base, Rheinmetall and BASF facilities. German security authorities were unable to identify the operators of the drones and their origin.

War • December 13, 09:53 PM • 18778 views

"Kindzhal" is heading to Zakarpattia - AF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.

War • December 13, 06:53 AM • 20772 views

“Kinzhal” is moving towards the north of Khmelnytskyi region - Air Force

The Air Force has spotted a Kinzhal missile flying over Zhytomyr region toward the northern part of Khmelnytsky region. This is happening against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

War • December 13, 06:49 AM • 15806 views

How Russia, China and nuclear weapons are involved in unknown drones in the UK - expert

Nick Pope, the British Ministry of Defense's colishniy kerivnik, reported the UFO incident to Russia and China before the appearance of drones over RAF air bases. The incidents could have been caused by the launch of Storm Shadow missiles.

Politics • December 1, 03:26 AM • 61919 views

Trump, after promising new duties for China, chose a lawyer proven in trade wars as a trade representative

Donald Trump has elected Jamieson Greer as chief trade representative of the United States. Greer, who previously worked with Trump, will help impose new duties on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

Economy • November 27, 08:41 AM • 17739 views

Unidentified drones spotted over three US air bases in Britain - The Guardian

Unidentified UAVs were spotted over the British air bases Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, which are used by the US Air Force. The incidents occurred on November 20-22, and the military is monitoring the situation.

News of the World • November 24, 05:37 PM • 24675 views

Trump plans to nominate ex-Congressman Doug Collins to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate former Congressman Doug Collins to the post of Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Collins, who currently serves as a chaplain in the US Air Force Reserve, was a member of the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

News of the World • November 15, 01:04 AM • 15449 views

Britain's oldest satellite moved - by whom, no one knows

The 1969 British military satellite Skynet-1A suddenly changed its orbit by thousands of kilometers. Scientists cannot explain the reason for the satellite's movement, which now poses a threat to other spacecraft.

News of the World • November 11, 04:34 PM • 26303 views

US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico

The US may plan to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for the F-16.

War • September 21, 07:59 AM • 56832 views

Pentagon: Eight U.S. troops wounded in drone attack in Syria

Eight U. S. military personnel were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria. Three have already recovered, while others are being treated for head injuries and smoke poisoning.

War • August 13, 10:45 PM • 34988 views

US sends F-22 fighters to the Middle East

The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.

News of the World • August 8, 11:34 PM • 37282 views

The Air Force reported an enemy missile from the Black Sea in the South

It was reported that an enemy missile from the Black Sea was heading towards the Odessa region, and then changed course to the Mykolaiv region, which caused an air alert in both regions.

War • June 20, 03:44 PM • 22571 views

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 48 attack drones and 5 cruise missiles during a Russian air attack on critical infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

War • June 7, 04:36 AM • 38425 views

The second launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out in the United States

The US military conducted the second Test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on June 6, 2024, demonstrating the readiness and reliability of the US fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

News of the World • June 6, 11:59 AM • 21193 views

The United States tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead

America has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III without a warhead from California, confirming the readiness and effectiveness of the system in the framework of strategic deterrence and national security.

News of the World • June 4, 10:05 PM • 29442 views

F-35 fighter jet crashes during takeoff in Albuquerque, pilot hospitalized

An F-35 fighter jet crashed during takeoff near Albuquerque International Airport (USA), the pilot and a passenger were hospitalized.

News of the World • May 29, 04:45 AM • 22448 views

The Pentagon announced the transfer of strategic bombers to Britain

The United States has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the United Kingdom for planned exercises with NATO allies and regional partners.

War • May 22, 03:51 AM • 117455 views

The Air Force has warned about the movement of drones in a number of regions

Movement of enemy drones was spotted in four regions. The Air Force spotted them in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

War • May 13, 07:06 PM • 80192 views