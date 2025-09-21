Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - Bloomberg

The Taliban's chief military commander rejected President Donald Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan to US control. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stated that Afghanistan "is a fully independent country, governed by its own people and not dependent on any foreign state."

Bagram Air Base is located 47 km north of the Afghan capital, Kabul. It was built in the 1950s by Soviet specialists, and during the 1979-1989 war, it was used by Soviet troops.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks and until July 2021, the air base was used by the US Air Force.

Donald Trump stated his desire to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. In his opinion, the withdrawal of US troops, which occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, was a mistake.

Later, Trump began demanding that the Afghan authorities return Bagram Air Base to US control. He stated that the air base was allegedly "built by Americans" and threatened "bad things" if his demands were not met.