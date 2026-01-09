SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region

The Security Service has located the fragments of a Russian ballistic missile that the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026. According to preliminary information, the discovered components belong to the "Oreshnik" missile system, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, among the parts found so far are:

▪️ stabilization and guidance unit (essentially the "brains" of the missile);

▪️ parts from the engine unit;

▪️ fragments of the orientation mechanism;

▪️ nozzles from the warhead separation platform, etc.

The relevant fragments have the status of material evidence and are being prepared for transfer for in-depth examinations - the report says.

SBU investigators classify the use of this weapon against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as a war crime by the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an "Oreshnik" medium-range surface-to-surface missile from the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground.

By attacking civilian targets in our country near the border with the European Union, the Kremlin tried to destroy the region's life support infrastructure amid a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, the Security Service emphasized.

SBU investigators are establishing all circumstances, as well as the organizers and perpetrators of this Russian war crime, to bring them to justice. The pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is ongoing.

Measures are being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, after Russia's claims of using a medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.