SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2346 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 5838 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 3754 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 8298 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 11389 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 19956 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23309 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 69547 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59661 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
Popular news
Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air ForceJanuary 9, 01:55 AM • 6882 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 21908 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 23645 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 16222 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 13275 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 42197 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 69528 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 45530 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 68331 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 94855 views
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
United States
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 50220 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 53080 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 75433 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 94065 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 134900 views
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
Fox News

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The SBU has located fragments of the Russian ballistic missile "Oreshnik," which the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on January 8-9, 2026. Among the found parts are a stabilization and guidance unit, engine components, fragments of the orientation mechanism, and nozzles.

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region

The Security Service has located the fragments of a Russian ballistic missile that the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026. According to preliminary information, the discovered components belong to the "Oreshnik" missile system, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, among the parts found so far are:

▪️ stabilization and guidance unit (essentially the "brains" of the missile);

▪️ parts from the engine unit;

▪️ fragments of the orientation mechanism;

▪️ nozzles from the warhead separation platform, etc.

The relevant fragments have the status of material evidence and are being prepared for transfer for in-depth examinations 

- the report says.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"09.01.26, 10:41 • 2794 views

SBU investigators classify the use of this weapon against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as a war crime by the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an "Oreshnik" medium-range surface-to-surface missile from the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground.

By attacking civilian targets in our country near the border with the European Union, the Kremlin tried to destroy the region's life support infrastructure amid a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, the Security Service emphasized.

SBU investigators are establishing all circumstances, as well as the organizers and perpetrators of this Russian war crime, to bring them to justice.  The pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is ongoing.

Measures are being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened09.01.26, 12:37 • 5914 views

Addition

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, after Russia's claims of using a medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.

Antonina Tumanova

