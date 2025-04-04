Prosecutor General of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4018 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12039 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54418 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195938 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113351 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375067 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300192 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212245 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254711 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
News by theme

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Experts doubt the validity of the suspicion of Kyiv lawyers in illegal access to court decisions. Lawyer Sukhov emphasizes that the crime requires interference in the system.

Politics • April 4, 04:00 AM • 167156 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.

Politics • April 3, 07:36 PM • 212254 views

A prosecutor was detained in Lviv region for demanding a bribe of 5 thousand dollars

The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Politics • April 2, 11:11 PM • 16197 views

Explosion at a police station in Odesa region: a man who made an explosive device has been detained

A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.

War • April 2, 11:13 AM • 20468 views
Exclusive

NABUgate: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings against Kryvonos detectives for illegal wiretapping of lawyers

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU for illegal wiretapping of lawyers. Detectives are suspected of abuse of power and violation of lawyer-client privilege.

Politics • April 2, 07:07 AM • 198315 views
Exclusive

Aiding the Russian Federation: the prosecutor's office named the leading regions in terms of the number of crimes

In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.

War • April 1, 10:23 AM • 203480 views
Exclusive

“Wiretapping” in the lawyers' office: The National Association has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General and the SBI about a gross crime by the NABU

The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.

Politics • April 1, 09:22 AM • 159181 views

Reissued cards and appropriated clients' funds: an organized criminal group of bankers exposed in Lviv region

Bank employees in the Lviv region organized a scheme to seize clients' funds, reissuing cards without their knowledge. The amount of damages exceeds one million hryvnias, the defendants face up to 6 years in prison.

Society • March 31, 12:45 PM • 24177 views

Kyiv resident received 7.5 years in prison for killing a dog in front of his daughter

A Kyiv resident has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment for the brutal murder of a stray dog. He threw the animal down the stairs while holding his 11-month-old daughter.

Kyiv • March 24, 12:33 PM • 19529 views

In Kharkiv, the subway overpaid UAH 1.1 million for fuel

The Kharkiv subway overpaid the supplier more than UAH 1. 1 million for fuel due to changes in the contract. The prosecutor's office demands the return of funds, as the price changes were unreasonable.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 04:32 PM • 16367 views

Builder Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, has been extradited to Ukraine

The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.

Kyiv • March 19, 02:05 PM • 19007 views

Recognized chaos? ARMA finally promised to take on the inventory of resolutions

Olena Duma announced an inventory of court resolutions from 2016, after criticism from the Accounting Chamber of chaos in the documentation. The inventory should create a transparent asset accounting system.

Politics • March 18, 04:04 PM • 119780 views

The court softened the preventive measure for the suspect in the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva

Prosecutors will appeal the court's decision to release from custody a minor suspected of severely beating a girl in Bila Tserkva.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 10:32 PM • 15296 views

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.

Crimes and emergencies • March 16, 11:25 AM • 29235 views

"Another 10 billion hryvnias were added in two weeks": the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Rada exposed the manipulations of ARMA

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee stated that ARMA distorted information on budget revenues and the number of assets transferred to management. The Accounting Chamber also found problems in the agency's work.

Politics • March 14, 04:25 PM • 19406 views

Kyiv resident who shot a pensioner at a gas station was sent for compulsory treatment

The court ordered compulsory treatment for a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who shot a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station. The man suffers from mental disorders and needs strict supervision.

Society • March 14, 02:14 PM • 22728 views

Life sentence for Russian militant Petrovsky: Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence

Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.

War • March 14, 10:09 AM • 16255 views

Officials of "Kyivzelenbud" exposed for bribery in Kyiv

A criminal organization led by the management of "Kyivzelenbud" has been exposed in Kyiv, who systematically received bribes from contracting companies. In total, the defendants planned to earn 25 million hryvnias.

Kyiv • March 12, 09:58 AM • 17788 views

In Kharkiv region, as a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation, a woman was killed

As a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk, a 73-year-old woman was killed. The next day, the enemy attacked Stetskivka, damaging a residential building.

Society • March 9, 12:08 PM • 29119 views

In Kupiansk, the Russians killed a civilian

A 41-year-old man died as a result of an artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk on March 8. During the attack, a school and residential buildings were also damaged.

War • March 8, 08:36 PM • 31150 views

Russian drone attack on Odesa left up to 1500 people without electricity: new photos of the aftermath

Russian drones attacked the energy and civilian infrastructure of Odesa. A hangar, an industrial building, a gas station, a car dealership, and other facilities were damaged, leaving about 1500 residents without power.

War • March 8, 08:24 AM • 18439 views

In Kyiv, the court returned part of the Tereshchenko Estate to communal ownership

The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.

Society • March 6, 09:55 AM • 24782 views

Children in Mykolaiv region subjected to cruel treatment: no medical care and tied up with straps in children's institutions

In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.

Society • March 3, 04:13 PM • 19207 views

Russia's attack on Odesa region claimed one life, three wounded: consequences shown

A 41-year-old man was killed and three wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa district. A private house, a business, a sports facility and cars were damaged.

War • March 1, 08:59 AM • 37974 views

Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a petition for compulsory educational measures against three teenagers aged 13-14. They beat their peer at a playground in the Obolon district.

Society • February 26, 12:09 PM • 30237 views

Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

A one-year-old boy's body was found in a freezer in an Odesa apartment after his parents failed to seek medical help. The Ombudsman accuses social services of inaction.

Society • February 25, 04:55 PM • 28092 views
Exclusive

Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year

In 2024, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty were recorded in Ukraine, of which 46 cases were sent to court. Most cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipro regions.

Society • February 25, 09:33 AM • 109468 views

Shelling in Donetsk region: one person killed, five wounded

On February 24, 2025, the occupiers carried out air strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling of Fedorivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, one person died and five were injured.

Society • February 25, 12:22 AM • 37209 views

Maidan cases: work continues to confirm the influence of Russian special services on representatives of the Ukrainian authorities

Prosecutors are investigating 57 criminal proceedings regarding crimes on Maidan in 2013-2014. The involvement of 21 FSB officers and former high-ranking Ukrainian officials in high treason has been established.

Politics • February 20, 01:37 PM • 30409 views

Russian State Duma deputy and party leader's wife to be tried for deporting Ukrainian children

Two Russian women close to the leadership of the Russian Federation organized the illegal transfer of two young children from occupied Kherson to Moscow. One child was adopted and his data changed, the fate of the other is unknown.

Crimes and emergencies • February 20, 11:32 AM • 24022 views