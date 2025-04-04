Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Experts doubt the validity of the suspicion of Kyiv lawyers in illegal access to court decisions. Lawyer Sukhov emphasizes that the crime requires interference in the system.
NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.
The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.
The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU for illegal wiretapping of lawyers. Detectives are suspected of abuse of power and violation of lawyer-client privilege.
In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.
The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.
Bank employees in the Lviv region organized a scheme to seize clients' funds, reissuing cards without their knowledge. The amount of damages exceeds one million hryvnias, the defendants face up to 6 years in prison.
A Kyiv resident has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment for the brutal murder of a stray dog. He threw the animal down the stairs while holding his 11-month-old daughter.
The Kharkiv subway overpaid the supplier more than UAH 1. 1 million for fuel due to changes in the contract. The prosecutor's office demands the return of funds, as the price changes were unreasonable.
The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.
Olena Duma announced an inventory of court resolutions from 2016, after criticism from the Accounting Chamber of chaos in the documentation. The inventory should create a transparent asset accounting system.
Prosecutors will appeal the court's decision to release from custody a minor suspected of severely beating a girl in Bila Tserkva.
The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee stated that ARMA distorted information on budget revenues and the number of assets transferred to management. The Accounting Chamber also found problems in the agency's work.
The court ordered compulsory treatment for a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who shot a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station. The man suffers from mental disorders and needs strict supervision.
Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.
A criminal organization led by the management of "Kyivzelenbud" has been exposed in Kyiv, who systematically received bribes from contracting companies. In total, the defendants planned to earn 25 million hryvnias.
As a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk, a 73-year-old woman was killed. The next day, the enemy attacked Stetskivka, damaging a residential building.
A 41-year-old man died as a result of an artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk on March 8. During the attack, a school and residential buildings were also damaged.
Russian drones attacked the energy and civilian infrastructure of Odesa. A hangar, an industrial building, a gas station, a car dealership, and other facilities were damaged, leaving about 1500 residents without power.
The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.
In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.
A 41-year-old man was killed and three wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa district. A private house, a business, a sports facility and cars were damaged.
The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a petition for compulsory educational measures against three teenagers aged 13-14. They beat their peer at a playground in the Obolon district.
A one-year-old boy's body was found in a freezer in an Odesa apartment after his parents failed to seek medical help. The Ombudsman accuses social services of inaction.
In 2024, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty were recorded in Ukraine, of which 46 cases were sent to court. Most cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipro regions.
On February 24, 2025, the occupiers carried out air strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling of Fedorivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, one person died and five were injured.
Prosecutors are investigating 57 criminal proceedings regarding crimes on Maidan in 2013-2014. The involvement of 21 FSB officers and former high-ranking Ukrainian officials in high treason has been established.
Two Russian women close to the leadership of the Russian Federation organized the illegal transfer of two young children from occupied Kherson to Moscow. One child was adopted and his data changed, the fate of the other is unknown.