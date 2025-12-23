Violation of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food: officials in Mykolaiv received suspicions

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 12458 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 12537 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 16668 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 12244 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14918 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21117 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37101 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52636 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82464 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44955 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.4m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33904 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 18503 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 6190 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12650 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9360 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 12458 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 16668 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82464 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61832 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 90169 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9532 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12723 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22263 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24599 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47071 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Violation of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food: officials in Mykolaiv received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Prosecutors reported suspicion to officials due to violations of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food. Dangerous bacteria were found in products supplied to schoolchildren.

Violation of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food: officials in Mykolaiv received suspicions

In Mykolaiv, prosecutors notified officials of suspicion due to numerous violations of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

In Mykolaiv, the company that supplied food for schoolchildren and the municipal enterprise responsible for organizing catering operated in violation of sanitary rules. Dangerous bacteria that can cause intestinal infections were found in the products.

Today, December 23, under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor's Office, the director of the limited liability company and the acting director of the Communal Production Enterprise for the Organization of Catering in Educational Institutions of the Mykolaiv City Council were notified of suspicion.

- the report says.

12 children hospitalized with poisoning after vacation in Lviv region18.08.25, 09:44 • 4188 views

Add

The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation on December 12, prosecutors and investigators conducted a series of searches, during which documentation and food samples were seized. The seized samples were sent for examination to the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The results of the study revealed numerous violations of sanitary legislation and food safety requirements, as well as the presence of E. coli group bacteria (coliform bacteria), which endangers children's health.

After the searches and the establishment of violations, on December 15, the Mykolaiv City Council terminated the contract for the provision of catering services for children, concluded on December 1, 2025, between the Communal Production Enterprise and the LLC.

The prosecutor's office reported that the director of the LLC is accused of violating sanitary rules and norms established to prevent infectious diseases, which could have led to their spread, as well as an unfinished attempt to seize budget funds by abusing official position under martial law on a particularly large scale (Part 1 of Article 325, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The actions of the acting director of the communal enterprise were qualified as a completed attempt to embezzle other people's property by abusing official position under martial law (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
Martial law
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Mykolaiv