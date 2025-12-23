Violation of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food: officials in Mykolaiv received suspicions

In Mykolaiv, prosecutors notified officials of suspicion due to numerous violations of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

In Mykolaiv, the company that supplied food for schoolchildren and the municipal enterprise responsible for organizing catering operated in violation of sanitary rules. Dangerous bacteria that can cause intestinal infections were found in the products.

Today, December 23, under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor's Office, the director of the limited liability company and the acting director of the Communal Production Enterprise for the Organization of Catering in Educational Institutions of the Mykolaiv City Council were notified of suspicion. - the report says.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation on December 12, prosecutors and investigators conducted a series of searches, during which documentation and food samples were seized. The seized samples were sent for examination to the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The results of the study revealed numerous violations of sanitary legislation and food safety requirements, as well as the presence of E. coli group bacteria (coliform bacteria), which endangers children's health.

After the searches and the establishment of violations, on December 15, the Mykolaiv City Council terminated the contract for the provision of catering services for children, concluded on December 1, 2025, between the Communal Production Enterprise and the LLC.

The prosecutor's office reported that the director of the LLC is accused of violating sanitary rules and norms established to prevent infectious diseases, which could have led to their spread, as well as an unfinished attempt to seize budget funds by abusing official position under martial law on a particularly large scale (Part 1 of Article 325, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The actions of the acting director of the communal enterprise were qualified as a completed attempt to embezzle other people's property by abusing official position under martial law (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being decided.