Iran denied involvement in the attack on the Lanaz refinery in northern Iraq
Kyiv • UNN
Tehran rejected accusations of striking the Lanaz refinery in Erbil. The plant's operations have been halted due to a fire and the need to assess the damage.
Iran has denied its involvement in a drone attack on the Lanaz oil refinery in Erbil, northern Iraq. This was reported by the semi-official Tasnim agency, citing an unnamed Iranian military official, writes UNN.
Details
According to him, Iraqi armed groups allied with Iran were also not involved in the attack. Tehran rejected accusations of involvement in the incident.
Earlier, Reuters reported that the Lanaz oil refinery had suspended operations after a drone strike caused a fire at the facility. Firefighters had to extinguish the blaze.
According to local officials, the plant will remain shut down at least until the damage assessment and infrastructure safety check are completed.
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