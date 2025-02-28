Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and preventionExclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after workExclusive
Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey
The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions
New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patientsExclusive
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military
Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report
Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanationExclusive
State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - MusiyExclusive
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do
Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning
Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economyExclusive
Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone
New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community
MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market
One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study
The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations
Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer
Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys KushnirukExclusive
Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health
Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki FoundationExclusive
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them
In March 2025, mostly weak magnetic storms with a Kp-index of up to 5 are forecasted. The highest activity is expected in mid-March.
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
The General Staff announced the need for a medical re-examination for more than 1. 5 million people liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for the second medical examination until June 5, 2025.
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The expert spoke about the main symptoms of vitamin deficiency in the body in spring and methods of prevention. The key foods that can help overcome vitamin D, A, E and C deficiency were named.
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.
Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey
KIIS conducted a study of the personal well-being of Ukrainians using the British methodology. 25% are satisfied with their lives, 62% find meaning in their work, while 43% experience high anxiety.
The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions
The incidence of SARS, influenza, and COVID-19 increased by 20% over the week, with 249,344 people falling ill. Three regions have exceeded the high level epidemic threshold, and “local quarantine” may be introduced in 19 more regions.
New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients
New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced the suspension of drug discount programs for chronically ill patients.
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research
People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA
An increase in the concentration of suspended solids has been recorded in the capital due to low winds. It is recommended to close the windows, limit the time spent outside and drink more water.
Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on providing rehabilitation services to the military in special educational institutions. Draft law No. 10160 allows special schools to help military personnel and veterans with visual and hearing impairments.
Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report
Vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID in children by 57-73%. The study also refutes the link between vaccines and sudden cardiac death in young athletes.
Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation
An expert has spoken about the risks of wearing new clothes without pre-washing. Clothing passes through 15+ pairs of hands and contacts 30+ surfaces before reaching the buyer.
State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy
Former Health Minister Oleg Musiy warns of the risks of state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The new restrictions could lead to the withdrawal of foreign manufacturers from Ukraine and a shortage of important drugs.
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do
In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.
Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning
In the Kyiv region, 123 schools and 27 kindergartens switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of SARS and flu. Over the week, the number of sick students increased by 4,025, and preschoolers by 646 cases.
Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economy
Economist Andriy Novak warns of the risks of increased state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The expert believes that restrictions on free competition may lead to an outflow of foreign companies from Ukraine.
Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war
During the three years of war, Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities, 301 of which were completely destroyed. Hospitals in 8 regions of Ukraine have suffered the most, and the restoration of medical infrastructure requires $17 billion.
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water
High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to dust accumulation and low winds. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking more water.
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity
Researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit in the right hemisphere responsible for creativity. Injuries and neurological diseases that affect this area can enhance a person's creativity.
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone
The average level of air pollution was recorded on the right bank of the capital and very high on the left bank. Residents of the left bank are advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.
New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community
The new regulation of the pharmaceutical market may lead to the termination of social programs to support patients and increase in drug prices. The business community calls for regulating marketing agreements in line with European practices.
MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market
Starting March 1, 2025, the government will set new restrictions on markups for all medicines. Experts warn of a possible shortage of drugs and the growth of the shadow market.
One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study
21% of Ukrainian children have lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A UNICEF study showed a significant deterioration in the psychological state of adolescents due to the war.
The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations
In Ukraine, 2. 5 million people have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI since the beginning of the epidemic season, which is 15% less than last year. However, this year there is an alarming trend - about 6,000 people have been hospitalized, including 10% in intensive care.
Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer
Modern research confirms a direct link between alcohol consumption and the occurrence of 7 types of cancer. In Ukraine, 72% of the population consumes alcohol, which significantly increases the risk of the disease.
Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk
Economist Borys Kushniruk has warned of the risks of the new law on pharmaceutical market regulation. A ban on discounts and restrictions on margins could lead to higher drug prices and a reduction in the range of products.
Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to create a tissue transplantation system in line with European standards. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks to save the lives of military and civilians.
Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance
The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation
The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.