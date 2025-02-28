Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 6896 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143725 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167506 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90783 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75734 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29831 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57698 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 2874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143725 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134887 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167506 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3281 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130282 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132301 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161015 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140566 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100089 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57698 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29831 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75734 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90783 views
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

06:42 AM • 8511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 52740 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 42643 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 161218 views
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Exclusive

February 26, 02:30 PM • 124865 views
Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

February 26, 01:12 PM • 24374 views
The incidence of SARS continues to grow: "local quarantine" is possible in 19 regions

The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions

February 26, 09:49 AM • 67337 views
New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients
Exclusive

February 26, 08:58 AM • 120494 views
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

February 26, 08:22 AM • 25188 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

February 26, 06:49 AM • 100525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143725 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134887 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167506 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

February 25, 12:52 PM • 22944 views
Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

February 25, 09:03 AM • 26553 views
Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation
Exclusive

February 25, 06:30 AM • 111449 views
State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy

State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy
Exclusive

February 25, 05:50 AM • 109526 views
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

February 25, 05:41 AM • 43996 views
Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

February 24, 02:59 PM • 30120 views
Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economy

Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economy
Exclusive

February 24, 08:53 AM • 111820 views
Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

February 24, 07:53 AM • 29033 views
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

February 24, 06:25 AM • 49030 views
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

February 23, 02:13 PM • 23848 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

February 23, 07:45 AM • 104141 views
New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community

New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community

February 21, 04:10 PM • 31020 views
MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market

MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market

February 21, 03:27 PM • 25694 views
One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

February 21, 03:01 PM • 24987 views
The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

February 21, 02:21 PM • 24073 views
Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

February 21, 02:12 PM • 20843 views
Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk
Exclusive

February 21, 12:05 PM • 154127 views
Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

February 21, 11:49 AM • 22729 views
Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

February 21, 11:23 AM • 25994 views
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation
Exclusive

February 21, 10:19 AM • 189142 views
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

In March 2025, mostly weak magnetic storms with a Kp-index of up to 5 are forecasted. The highest activity is expected in mid-March.

Society • 06:42 AM • 8511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.

Health • 06:23 AM • 52740 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The General Staff announced the need for a medical re-examination for more than 1. 5 million people liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for the second medical examination until June 5, 2025.

Society • February 27, 11:28 AM • 42643 views
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The expert spoke about the main symptoms of vitamin deficiency in the body in spring and methods of prevention. The key foods that can help overcome vitamin D, A, E and C deficiency were named.

Health • February 27, 09:18 AM • 161218 views
Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.

Health • February 26, 02:30 PM • 124865 views
Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

KIIS conducted a study of the personal well-being of Ukrainians using the British methodology. 25% are satisfied with their lives, 62% find meaning in their work, while 43% experience high anxiety.

Society • February 26, 01:12 PM • 24374 views
The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions

The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions

The incidence of SARS, influenza, and COVID-19 increased by 20% over the week, with 249,344 people falling ill. Three regions have exceeded the high level epidemic threshold, and “local quarantine” may be introduced in 19 more regions.

COVID-19 • February 26, 09:49 AM • 67337 views
Exclusive
New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced the suspension of drug discount programs for chronically ill patients.

Politics • February 26, 08:58 AM • 120494 views
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.

Health • February 26, 08:22 AM • 25188 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

An increase in the concentration of suspended solids has been recorded in the capital due to low winds. It is recommended to close the windows, limit the time spent outside and drink more water.

Society • February 26, 06:49 AM • 100525 views
Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on providing rehabilitation services to the military in special educational institutions. Draft law No. 10160 allows special schools to help military personnel and veterans with visual and hearing impairments.

Politics • February 25, 12:52 PM • 22944 views
Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID in children by 57-73%. The study also refutes the link between vaccines and sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

Health • February 25, 09:03 AM • 26553 views
Exclusive
Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

An expert has spoken about the risks of wearing new clothes without pre-washing. Clothing passes through 15+ pairs of hands and contacts 30+ surfaces before reaching the buyer.

Society • February 25, 06:30 AM • 111449 views
Exclusive
State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy

State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy

Former Health Minister Oleg Musiy warns of the risks of state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The new restrictions could lead to the withdrawal of foreign manufacturers from Ukraine and a shortage of important drugs.

Economy • February 25, 05:50 AM • 109526 views
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.

Society • February 25, 05:41 AM • 43996 views
Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

In the Kyiv region, 123 schools and 27 kindergartens switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of SARS and flu. Over the week, the number of sick students increased by 4,025, and preschoolers by 646 cases.

Health • February 24, 02:59 PM • 30120 views
Exclusive
Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economy

Economic expert: new regulation of the pharmaceutical market threatens to depart from the principles of market economy

Economist Andriy Novak warns of the risks of increased state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The expert believes that restrictions on free competition may lead to an outflow of foreign companies from Ukraine.

Economy • February 24, 08:53 AM • 111820 views
Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

During the three years of war, Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities, 301 of which were completely destroyed. Hospitals in 8 regions of Ukraine have suffered the most, and the restoration of medical infrastructure requires $17 billion.

War • February 24, 07:53 AM • 29033 views
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to dust accumulation and low winds. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking more water.

Society • February 24, 06:25 AM • 49030 views
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit in the right hemisphere responsible for creativity. Injuries and neurological diseases that affect this area can enhance a person's creativity.

Health • February 23, 02:13 PM • 23848 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

The average level of air pollution was recorded on the right bank of the capital and very high on the left bank. Residents of the left bank are advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.

Society • February 23, 07:45 AM • 104141 views
New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community

New regulation of the pharmaceutical market may deprive 200 thousand Ukrainians of access to social programs for patients - professional business community

The new regulation of the pharmaceutical market may lead to the termination of social programs to support patients and increase in drug prices. The business community calls for regulating marketing agreements in line with European practices.

Economy • February 21, 04:10 PM • 31020 views
MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market

MP: New restrictions on the pharmaceutical market may lead to shortage of medicines and shadow market

Starting March 1, 2025, the government will set new restrictions on markups for all medicines. Experts warn of a possible shortage of drugs and the growth of the shadow market.

Economy • February 21, 03:27 PM • 25694 views
One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

21% of Ukrainian children have lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A UNICEF study showed a significant deterioration in the psychological state of adolescents due to the war.

Society • February 21, 03:01 PM • 24987 views
The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

In Ukraine, 2. 5 million people have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI since the beginning of the epidemic season, which is 15% less than last year. However, this year there is an alarming trend - about 6,000 people have been hospitalized, including 10% in intensive care.

Society • February 21, 02:21 PM • 24073 views
Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

Modern research confirms a direct link between alcohol consumption and the occurrence of 7 types of cancer. In Ukraine, 72% of the population consumes alcohol, which significantly increases the risk of the disease.

Health • February 21, 02:12 PM • 20843 views
Exclusive
Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Economist Borys Kushniruk has warned of the risks of the new law on pharmaceutical market regulation. A ban on discounts and restrictions on margins could lead to higher drug prices and a reduction in the range of products.

Economy • February 21, 12:05 PM • 154127 views
Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to create a tissue transplantation system in line with European standards. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks to save the lives of military and civilians.

Health • February 21, 11:49 AM • 22729 views
Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.

Society • February 21, 11:23 AM • 25994 views
Exclusive
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.

Economy • February 21, 10:19 AM • 189142 views