The Ministry of Defense is creating a register of mental health professionals for the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MOU) is working on creating a register of mental health professionals who work with the military. It will contain verified information about qualifications, capabilities and services. This was reported by the defense agency, reports UNN.

Details

This was discussed during a meeting between representatives of the defense agency and the Armed Forces of Ukraine with public organizations.

The motivation to serve and the readiness to perform tasks as intended depend on the state of mental health of the military. In the context of war, we have no right to postpone the resolution of issues of mental health of our defenders. It's about human life, dignity, recovery from loss and hardship – stressed the head of the psychological support department of the Ministry of Defense Oleg Mukan.

It is noted that the Register will allow heads of psychological support and personnel of the Armed Forces to quickly find accredited organizations of the required specialization in their region.

The list will also facilitate interaction between the Armed Forces and public organizations.

During the meeting, representatives of public organizations proposed to scale up efforts to create:

hotline for crisis counseling

online and stationary psychological counseling for military personnel and their families

inpatient psychological rehabilitation

training of deputy company commanders in psychological techniques

training of assistant psychologists in mental resilience in military operations.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense launches support services for military personnel and their families after the registration of order No. 59. The services will provide advice and assistance on legal, social and medical issues.

