Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

The Ministry of Defense is creating a register of mental health professionals for the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on a register of mental health professionals for the military. The register will contain verified information about qualifications, capabilities and services.

The Ministry of Defense is creating a register of mental health professionals for the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MOU) is working on creating a register of mental health professionals who work with the military. It will contain verified information about qualifications, capabilities and services. This was reported by the defense agency, reports UNN.

Details

This was discussed during a meeting between representatives of the defense agency and the Armed Forces of Ukraine with public organizations.

The motivation to serve and the readiness to perform tasks as intended depend on the state of mental health of the military. In the context of war, we have no right to postpone the resolution of issues of mental health of our defenders. It's about human life, dignity, recovery from loss and hardship

 – stressed the head of the psychological support department of the Ministry of Defense Oleg Mukan.

It is noted that the Register will allow heads of psychological support and personnel of the Armed Forces to quickly find accredited organizations of the required specialization in their region.

The list will also facilitate interaction between the Armed Forces and public organizations.

During the meeting, representatives of public organizations proposed to scale up efforts to create: 

  • hotline for crisis counseling
    • online and stationary psychological counseling for military personnel and their families
      • inpatient psychological rehabilitation
        • training of deputy company commanders in psychological techniques
          • training of assistant psychologists in mental resilience in military operations.

            Let us remind you

            The Ministry of Defense launches support services for military personnel and their families after the registration of order No. 59. The services will provide advice and assistance on legal, social and medical issues.

            Vita Zelenetska

