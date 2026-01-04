Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against individuals and companies that produce and supply communication equipment, electronic warfare systems, and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex. The sanctions apply to 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, most of whom are citizens and residents of the Russian Federation. This is stated in a message on the official website of the President, reports UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, most of whom are citizens and residents of the Russian Federation. These are individuals and companies associated with servicing Russia's state defense order and the activities of its defense-industrial complex. - the statement said.

It is noted that among them are enterprises and their managers who produce and supply products in the fields of communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex and security forces.

Sanctions have been imposed against industrial enterprises in the chemical, mining, metallurgical, and fuel and energy sectors of the Russian Federation. The introduced restrictions are intended to complicate the maintenance of the Russian military-industrial complex and limit its capabilities in the production of weapons and military equipment used in the war against Ukraine. - the statement said.

Recall

The EU plans to introduce a 20th package of sanctions against Russia on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.