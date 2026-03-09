$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 5206 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 23060 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 48207 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 73989 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 44977 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 41316 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 31417 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40391 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81440 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45054 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
3m/s
53%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNSMarch 8, 10:19 PM • 16988 views
Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"March 8, 10:56 PM • 8620 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 23930 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative03:17 AM • 17595 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 10450 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 73935 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 86893 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 91474 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 121033 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 82961 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 684 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 2678 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 26446 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 33683 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 35640 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5210 views

Zelenskyy confirmed the dispatch of specialists to combat Iranian UAVs. Kyiv hopes to receive diplomatic support and new air defense systems.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan

Against the backdrop of the war in Iran extending beyond its borders, Ukraine has dispatched interceptor drones and a team of drone experts to protect American military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

The United States requested assistance on Thursday, and the Ukrainian team departed the following day, Zelenskyy said. They were expected to arrive in the Middle East shortly.

We responded immediately. I said: yes, of course, we will send our experts

- Zelenskyy said on Friday.

The White House did not respond to questions about whether the United States had requested assistance from Ukraine.

The American-Israeli war in Iran risks diverting global attention from the war in Ukraine. But it also, the publication notes, has given Ukraine an opportunity to leverage its hard-won experience and advanced technology on a new front. The country eagerly offered assistance to American forces and their allies in the Middle East in defending against Iranian-made attack drones, which Russia has been using in Ukraine for many years.

Ukraine, the publication writes, "hopes to score points with the United States in American-brokered peace talks." As Ukraine cooperates with the United States in the Middle East, "Kyiv hopes to draw a contrast with Moscow," the publication writes.

American officials claim that Russia provided intelligence to Iran during the war, including satellite images showing the locations of American warships and military personnel.

Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and Israel09.03.26, 04:04 • 6714 views

Zelenskyy said he had also seen intelligence showing that drones now flying from Iran have Russian components. The Times could not verify this claim.

The Ukrainian leader stated that he wants to help Middle Eastern countries but also has to balance these requests with Ukraine's domestic needs, as the full-scale war enters its fifth year.

The war in Iran could cut off supplies of defensive weapons, which are critically needed by Ukraine. Kyiv offered to exchange its interceptor drones with Middle Eastern countries for more powerful systems needed by Ukraine to counter Russian ballistic missiles. Ukraine also stated that it would help Middle Eastern countries in exchange for diplomatic assistance in pushing Russia towards a ceasefire, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy noted that some Middle Eastern countries have "very strong relations with Russia."

"That's why I said, 'Look, maybe they can talk to the Russians, and the Russians will pause,'" he said, adding, "In that case, of course, we can help the Middle East protect them."

Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative09.03.26, 05:17 • 17928 views

No one knows more about combating long-range attack drones now flying from Iran, the publication notes.

According to Zelenskyy, in the days after the American-Israeli war in Iran began, he and his team responded to calls for help from leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with The Times on Friday, Zelenskyy said that "another team of Ukrainian experts will travel to the Middle East to help countries assess how they can protect themselves from Iranian drones, beyond simply launching expensive Patriot interceptors."

These missiles are scarce. Only 620 of the most advanced Patriots were delivered to the military in 2025, a record level.

According to Zelenskyy and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, Middle Eastern countries fired more than 800 Patriot missiles in the first few days of the war in Iran last week. This salvo was used to counter more than 2,000 Iranian attack drones and more than 500 ballistic missiles.

Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Zelenskyy, stated that in all four years of the war in Ukraine, Kyiv received only about 600 modern Patriots, the publication writes.

More air defense missiles were used in the Middle East in three days than Ukraine used in winter - EU07.03.26, 15:25 • 5936 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
The New York Times
White House
Jordan
MIM-104 Patriot
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran