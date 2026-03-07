More air defense missiles were used in the Middle East in three days than Ukraine used in winter - EU

Europe must urgently increase missile production, as global demand for weapons is sharply increasing. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, in just three days of fighting in the Middle East, about 800 American-made missiles were used – more than Ukraine used in four winter months.

Kubilius emphasized that the growing burden on global arms supply chains shows the critical need for Europe to rapidly increase its own missile production to ensure both its own defense and support for Ukraine.

Missiles, drones, and 155mm long-range ammunition are key needs for Ukraine. But missiles have become the most difficult category for allies to supply - he noted.

According to the European Commissioner, in 2025, Ukraine suffered almost 2,000 missile attacks, about 900 of which were ballistic. Such missiles are much more difficult to intercept, as this requires modern air defense systems, including Patriot.

Kubilius reported that Ukraine needed about 700 Patriot interceptor missiles during the winter period alone. At the same time, Lockheed Martin produces approximately 600 PAC-3 missiles per year in 2025.

The European Commissioner also emphasized the importance of developing Europe's own defense production and ensuring stable supply chains. According to him, American manufacturers may prioritize replenishing US and Persian Gulf stocks.

Brussels is also considering new financial mechanisms to support Ukraine. In particular, the EU plans to provide a loan of 90 billion euros for the next two years, two-thirds of which is intended to be directed to defense spending, including purchases from European and Ukrainian manufacturers.

