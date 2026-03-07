$43.810.0950.900.07
05:01 AM • 4340 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 14341 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 23010 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39674 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47314 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39166 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64254 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28450 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25787 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24208 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Brent crude rose to $92.69 due to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and infrastructure attacks. QatarEnergy declared force majeure due to the chaos.

Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran

The large-scale military conflict in the Middle East, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, caused chaos in global energy markets and an increase in oil and gas prices. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past week, oil prices have shown a sharp increase: American WTI soared by 36%, reaching $90.90, and the international benchmark Brent rose by 27% to $92.69 per barrel. The main reason for the collapse was the de facto blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 million barrels of oil pass daily, which is one-fifth of world consumption.

Collapse in the Persian Gulf and panic at gas stations

Despite the Trump administration's statements about the possibility of a quick end to the campaign, shipping in the region has practically stopped due to high risks of attacks and the refusal of insurance companies to cover losses.

Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran06.03.26, 14:50 • 64254 views

About a hundred tankers are stuck at the approaches to the Gulf, and QatarEnergy has already declared force majeure due to strikes on oil and gas infrastructure. This directly affected the cost of living in the US and Europe, where drivers are already seeing prices at gas stations that have not been seen since the 2022 crisis.

Political ultimatum and future prices

Trump, who demands "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, publicly demonstrates calm about energy instability, relying on domestic reserves and expecting a quick victory. However, experts warn: if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for the next few weeks, the price of Brent could easily cross the $100-120 mark. American consumers are increasingly skeptical of official forecasts, fearing a protracted conflict that will change the global economy.

War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US07.03.26, 06:38 • 1282 views

Stepan Haftko

