Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:23 PM • 106 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 10044 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 19374 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 12115 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 16366 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 16890 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17633 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 18456 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 15996 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14282 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.2m/s
64%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 10032 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 14199 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 23325 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 14468 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 9084 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 2528 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 9226 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 19390 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 14532 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 23393 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Budapest
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 24173 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 21348 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 23448 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 44659 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 50891 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Film

Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not giving up on the war and is preparing a spring offensive in the Donetsk region. He emphasized the importance of strong positions and sufficient provision for Ukrainian brigades.

Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy

Russians are not giving up on the war, and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for spring. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Donetsk region, reports UNN.

Today - Donetsk region, our land, our warriors... Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, our other cities. Russians are not giving up on the war, and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for spring. It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that the brigades are sufficiently supplied. The guys are holding on with dignity. And that is how our country, our diplomacy, our people will continue to hold on.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state emphasized that evil must be stopped.

Ukrainians here, in Donbas, are doing just that. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is fighting against Russia, who is defending life. Glory to our warriors! Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy05.03.26, 20:50 • 9378 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine