Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not giving up on the war and is preparing a spring offensive in the Donetsk region. He emphasized the importance of strong positions and sufficient provision for Ukrainian brigades.
Russians are not giving up on the war, and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for spring. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Donetsk region, reports UNN.
Today - Donetsk region, our land, our warriors... Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, our other cities. Russians are not giving up on the war, and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for spring. It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that the brigades are sufficiently supplied. The guys are holding on with dignity. And that is how our country, our diplomacy, our people will continue to hold on.
The head of state emphasized that evil must be stopped.
Ukrainians here, in Donbas, are doing just that. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is fighting against Russia, who is defending life. Glory to our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!
