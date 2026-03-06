European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of Ukraine

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos advocated for a review of the outdated methodology for joining the bloc to adapt it to modern geopolitical challenges. According to her, the current process does not allow Ukraine to achieve its membership goal in 2027, so the European Union is preparing scenarios for a phased granting of participant rights. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Marta Kos emphasized that the absence of a clear and quick path to the EU for Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro creates a vacuum that the Kremlin can exploit against Europe's security. She stressed that the bloc must act decisively to prevent the aggressor from turning these states into weapons against the democratic world. This issue will be key during the EU leaders' summit scheduled for March 19.

The methodology we are using is not designed for the complex times we live in — Kos said in a comment to Bloomberg News.

Reform requirements and financial pressure on violators

Despite the desire to accelerate the process, the Commission does not plan to lower the bar regarding fundamental principles of democracy. Ukraine is demonstrating impressive progress, but in recent months there has been some slowdown in legislative work in the field of anti-corruption. At the same time, regarding countries that show a rollback from the rule of law norms, such as Serbia, the EU is ready to apply strict sanctions, up to and including a reduction in financial assistance.

There is no mercy when we talk about the rule of law, the fight against corruption, free media, or the functioning of democratic institutions — the commissioner concluded.

Former SAP prosecutor reminded EU Commissioner Marta Kos of her brother's "integrity," who promoted the NABU director in exchange for commercial interest