European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of Ukraine

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
March 5, 11:07 PM • 10845 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 21309 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 26285 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 58688 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 102355 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 51533 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 45140 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 72109 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27072 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50820 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attackMarch 5, 08:12 PM • 8564 views
Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against IranVideoMarch 5, 08:39 PM • 6132 views
Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"March 5, 08:53 PM • 5324 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 6646 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people01:00 AM • 5742 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 28471 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 58511 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 72102 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 80576 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 80213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 3814 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 12433 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 15264 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36599 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43350 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos proposes revising the EU accession methodology to accelerate Ukraine's membership by 2027. This is intended to prevent the Kremlin from exploiting a security vacuum.

European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of Ukraine

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos advocated for a review of the outdated methodology for joining the bloc to adapt it to modern geopolitical challenges. According to her, the current process does not allow Ukraine to achieve its membership goal in 2027, so the European Union is preparing scenarios for a phased granting of participant rights. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Marta Kos emphasized that the absence of a clear and quick path to the EU for Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro creates a vacuum that the Kremlin can exploit against Europe's security. She stressed that the bloc must act decisively to prevent the aggressor from turning these states into weapons against the democratic world. This issue will be key during the EU leaders' summit scheduled for March 19.

The methodology we are using is not designed for the complex times we live in

— Kos said in a comment to Bloomberg News.

Reform requirements and financial pressure on violators

Despite the desire to accelerate the process, the Commission does not plan to lower the bar regarding fundamental principles of democracy. Ukraine is demonstrating impressive progress, but in recent months there has been some slowdown in legislative work in the field of anti-corruption. At the same time, regarding countries that show a rollback from the rule of law norms, such as Serbia, the EU is ready to apply strict sanctions, up to and including a reduction in financial assistance.

There is no mercy when we talk about the rule of law, the fight against corruption, free media, or the functioning of democratic institutions

— the commissioner concluded.

Former SAP prosecutor reminded EU Commissioner Marta Kos of her brother's "integrity," who promoted the NABU director in exchange for commercial interest04.03.26, 14:26 • 9030 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Bloomberg News
Montenegro
European Commission
European Union
Serbia
Ukraine
Moldova