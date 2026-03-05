Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"

$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 15891 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 40281 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 74498 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 45039 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 41229 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 66409 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25509 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49078 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79594 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 5800 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 11116 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 33757 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41330 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56440 views
Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

A top Israeli general stated that the Israeli Air Force has destroyed 80% of Iranian air defenses and 60% of its launchers. The threat has not yet been eliminated, and the military is moving to the next phase of the operation.

Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"

Israel's top general said on Thursday that the Israeli military had weakened most of Iran's air defenses and, in particular, struck positions used to launch missiles toward Israel, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the Army General Staff, stated that the Israeli Air Force destroyed 80% of Iran's air defenses and 60% of launchers, but noted that "the threat has not yet been eliminated. Every missile is deadly and poses a danger."

US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House04.03.26, 20:45 • 9680 views

"We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. At this stage, we will continue to destroy the regime and its military capabilities. There are additional surprises ahead of us that I do not intend to reveal," Zamir said.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14787 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World