Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"

Israel's top general said on Thursday that the Israeli military had weakened most of Iran's air defenses and, in particular, struck positions used to launch missiles toward Israel, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the Army General Staff, stated that the Israeli Air Force destroyed 80% of Iran's air defenses and 60% of launchers, but noted that "the threat has not yet been eliminated. Every missile is deadly and poses a danger."

US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House

"We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. At this stage, we will continue to destroy the regime and its military capabilities. There are additional surprises ahead of us that I do not intend to reveal," Zamir said.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump