Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
01:52 PM • 23145 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
March 4, 12:44 PM • 19193 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 25385 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 52252 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78454 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65848 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68009 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62280 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35141 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced the expectation of full US dominance over Iranian airspace in the near future. This comes amid Iran's strikes on neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said on Wednesday that the United States would have "complete and absolute dominance" over Iranian airspace within the next few hours, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"We expect complete and absolute dominance over Iranian airspace in the near future, which will allow our brave warriors to continue to achieve these noble and long-desired goals," Leavitt said at today's press briefing.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14612 views

Leavitt's comments came amid ongoing retaliatory Iranian strikes on neighboring Middle Eastern countries following the US-Israeli attacks that started the war this weekend.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane previously told reporters that "the number of ballistic missiles launched by Iran has decreased by 86% compared to the first day of hostilities, and by 23% in the last 24 hours."

Antonina Tumanova

