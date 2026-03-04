US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said on Wednesday that the United States would have "complete and absolute dominance" over Iranian airspace within the next few hours, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"We expect complete and absolute dominance over Iranian airspace in the near future, which will allow our brave warriors to continue to achieve these noble and long-desired goals," Leavitt said at today's press briefing.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

Leavitt's comments came amid ongoing retaliatory Iranian strikes on neighboring Middle Eastern countries following the US-Israeli attacks that started the war this weekend.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane previously told reporters that "the number of ballistic missiles launched by Iran has decreased by 86% compared to the first day of hostilities, and by 23% in the last 24 hours."