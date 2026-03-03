Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized

Former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko, who is suspected of systematically receiving illicit benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border, has been mobilized into the ranks of the SBGS. He has been appointed as the head of the Luhansk Border Detachment. This was reported in a comment to UNN by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

Indeed, based on the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty," Lieutenant General Serhiy Deyneko has been called up for service under mobilization. In accordance with the Regulations on Military Service in the SBGS, he has been appointed to the position of head of the Luhansk Border Detachment. - said Demchenko.

According to him, the circumstances of his dismissal from military service do not legally restrict the further possibility of serving in the SBGS under mobilization.

Demchenko added that he was appointed to a position in a combat brigade given his previous military experience in defending the country and performing tasks by border agency units.

Recall

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as well as a current SBGS official, who were exposed for systematically receiving illicit benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border.

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko has been appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.