Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war

Ukrainian artist Khayat presented the first single "Motyv" from his new mini-album "Triptych", which combines three compositions on the theme of war. The release is already available on streaming platforms, and the official video is on YouTube, where music is combined with atmospheric Ukrainian locations, reports UNN.

Details

The mini-album conveys the emotional state of a person during the war, exploring the psychological space of the conflict — from the silence after an explosion to the despair of losses and tense anticipation.

Each of the three songs is a separate point of experience, but together they form a closed cycle: from the first reaction to realization and further — to moving forward. This is what defines the album's title "Triptych" — three parts of one image that make sense only when together - notes the artist.

The video sequence for the compositions "Motyv", "Au" and "Hertsy" was created with the support of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine. The filming took place on the territory of the Resurrection Church, St. Nicholas Church of 1763 (Garrison Church of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and at the Film.UA studio, which gave the video a cinematic quality.

The music and images of the mini-album form a holistic emotional story, where each song is a separate point of experience, and together they create a full-fledged musical and visual journey.

Recall

Singer Springsteen presented his new song, in which he ridiculed Trump's policies and ICE's involvement in Minneapolis.