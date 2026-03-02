Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war

$43.100.11
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 4420 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 9354 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 7156 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10359 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13497 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 23648 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15700 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39639 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72744 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 14549 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 31754 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 11607 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20138 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 17251 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10229 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 17494 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:19 AM • 23648 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134092 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 139532 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 40 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 7438 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10000 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73127 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70689 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ukrainian artist Hayat released the single "Motive" from his new mini-album "Triptych," which consists of three songs about the war. The video for the compositions was filmed with the support of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine.

Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war

Ukrainian artist Khayat presented the first single "Motyv" from his new mini-album "Triptych", which combines three compositions on the theme of war. The release is already available on streaming platforms, and the official video is on YouTube, where music is combined with atmospheric Ukrainian locations, reports UNN.

Details

The mini-album conveys the emotional state of a person during the war, exploring the psychological space of the conflict — from the silence after an explosion to the despair of losses and tense anticipation.

Each of the three songs is a separate point of experience, but together they form a closed cycle: from the first reaction to realization and further — to moving forward. This is what defines the album's title "Triptych" — three parts of one image that make sense only when together

- notes the artist.

The video sequence for the compositions "Motyv", "Au" and "Hertsy" was created with the support of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine. The filming took place on the territory of the Resurrection Church, St. Nicholas Church of 1763 (Garrison Church of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and at the Film.UA studio, which gave the video a cinematic quality.

The music and images of the mini-album form a holistic emotional story, where each song is a separate point of experience, and together they create a full-fledged musical and visual journey.

Recall

Singer Springsteen presented his new song, in which he ridiculed Trump's policies and ICE's involvement in Minneapolis.

Stanislav Karmazin

Musician
Social network
War in Ukraine