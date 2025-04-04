Bashar al-Assad

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13913 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24574 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62473 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210133 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120574 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308627 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213383 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime

President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.

Politics • March 30, 12:17 AM • 16228 views

One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation

Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.

News of the World • March 15, 03:40 AM • 17645 views

In Syria, over 340 Alawites killed by security forces: what is known

Security forces and their supporters have killed more than 340 people from the Alawite minority in the coastal region of Syria. The new Islamist authorities are suppressing the uprising of supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.

News of the World • March 8, 01:38 PM • 21185 views

Bloody clashes near the Russian base in Syria: dozens killed in Latakia

Fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. As a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.

News of the World • March 7, 12:39 AM • 110165 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.

News of the World • March 1, 01:18 PM • 52785 views

Israel lobbies US to keep Russian bases in Syria - Reuters

Israel is trying to persuade the United States to support a weak and decentralized Syria, including the retention of Russian military bases. The goal is to counter the growing influence of Turkey, which supports Syria's new Islamist rulers.

News of the World • March 1, 11:57 AM • 32693 views

EU suspends transportation and energy sanctions against Syria

EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.

News of the World • February 24, 11:37 AM • 21526 views

Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense

The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.

News of the World • February 15, 04:13 PM • 24711 views

Sudan declares the relevance of the agreement on the Russian military base on the Red Sea

The Sudanese Foreign Minister says the agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base remains in force. Russia may receive a gas station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons.

News of the World • February 13, 07:59 AM • 25397 views

British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

Russian ships remove equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.

Politics • February 10, 12:01 PM • 26057 views

Pentagon prepares plan to withdraw US troops from Syria after Trump's announcement

The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.

News of the World • February 5, 12:30 PM • 25207 views

US intelligence reveals new details about Iran's nuclear plans - NYT

U. S. intelligence has revealed that Iran is studying the possibility of rapidly developing primitive nuclear weapons. The country has enough fuel for 4-5 bombs, but has not yet decided to produce them.

Politics • February 4, 09:37 AM • 27829 views

Syria begins a radical restructuring of its economy: 400 thousand “ghost civil servants” are to be fired

After the overthrow of the Assad regime, Syria's new leadership began a radical restructuring of the economy. It plans to cut one-third of civil servants and privatize most state-owned companies.

News of the World • January 31, 03:23 PM • 28042 views

Syrian leader Sharaa appointed president for a transitional period

Ahmed al-Sharaa is appointed president of Syria for a transitional period. The new leadership demands that Russia extradite Assad, pay compensation and announces the dissolution of security agencies.

News of the World • January 29, 07:02 PM • 25959 views

The new Syrian government demands that Russia extradite Assad and pay compensation

The Syrian government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.

News of the World • January 29, 05:10 PM • 30367 views

Israel says it will leave troops in southern Lebanon after deadline

Israel said it would leave troops in southern Lebanon after Sunday's deadline due to the failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement. The agreement provided for the withdrawal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.

News of the World • January 24, 02:43 PM • 25398 views

France issues new arrest warrant for Syrian ex-President Assad

French investigating judges have issued an arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad for war crimes. The case concerns the death of a French-Syrian citizen during a bombing in 2017.

News of the World • January 22, 08:35 AM • 30712 views

Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.

News of the World • January 19, 07:35 AM • 32771 views

Almost 200,000 Syrian refugees are returning home: what made them make this decision?

About 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since the fall of the Assad regime. Most refugees left Syria because of repression and are now returning because of instability in neighboring countries.

News of the World • January 18, 11:00 PM • 48870 views

Monitoring mission in Syria reports public execution of alleged Assad supporter

In the suburbs of Damascus, militants affiliated with the new government publicly executed a local official, Masen Knehneh. He was accused of writing reports for the Assad regime that led to the torture of young people.

News of the World • January 10, 04:38 PM • 30155 views

Pentagon chief: If Russia achieves its goals in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly

Lloyd Austin said that achieving Russia's goals in Ukraine will lead to significant losses for it in the future. To maintain the occupied territories, Russia will have to spend huge resources and engage significant ground forces.

War • January 9, 09:26 AM • 47770 views

Blinken discusses support for Ukraine at meeting with Macron

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron in Paris. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, North Korea's assistance to Russia, and the situation in the Middle East.

War • January 9, 04:06 AM • 111501 views

EU sanctions impede Syria's recovery: they can be lifted quickly, France says

The French Foreign Minister announced the possibility of lifting EU sanctions on transactions with Syrian state institutions. The decision will depend on how the new leadership handles the transition of power.

News of the World • January 8, 01:44 PM • 18154 views

Prisoner takes hostages in prison in the south of France

An armed prisoner with mental disorders has taken 3 to 7 hostages in Arles prison. Among the hostages are medical workers and guards, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

News of the World • January 3, 12:59 PM • 23636 views

Bashar al-Assad recognized as the corruptor of the year

Bashar al-Assad, who fled to moscow after overthrowing the regime, has been named “Corrupt 2024” by OCCRP. His regime is accused of drug trafficking, smuggling and other crimes worth billions of dollars.

Crimes and emergencies • December 31, 04:45 PM • 26620 views

Perhaps we were passing by somewhere: Budanov on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria

The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, commented on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, hinting at the possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence. Assad fled to Russia, and Ahmad al-Sharaa became the new leader of Syria.

War • December 31, 03:23 PM • 26998 views

“Weakening Russia in the Middle East and Africa is good for everyone": NSDC CCD explains the importance of new relations with Syria

Ukraine's Foreign Minister held talks with the Syrian leadership in Damascus. The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation explained the importance for Ukraine of building new relations with Syria, pointing out that everyone would benefit from a weakened Russia in the Middle East and Africa.

Politics • December 30, 12:40 PM • 22138 views

Sibiga spoke about the historic meeting with the new leader of Syria in Damascus

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga visits Damascus and meets with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Ukraine is ready to restore diplomatic relations and expand cooperation with the new Syrian government.

Politics • December 30, 10:15 AM • 22296 views

Syria's new government announces large-scale reform of intelligence services

The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab, announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.

News of the World • December 29, 07:37 AM • 22936 views

Ukraine to deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria

Ukraine will deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program and WFP. The aid will reach 33,250 families, with each family receiving 15 kg of flour per month.

Economy • December 27, 05:04 PM • 56690 views