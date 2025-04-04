President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.
Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.
Security forces and their supporters have killed more than 340 people from the Alawite minority in the coastal region of Syria. The new Islamist authorities are suppressing the uprising of supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. As a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.
A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.
Israel is trying to persuade the United States to support a weak and decentralized Syria, including the retention of Russian military bases. The goal is to counter the growing influence of Turkey, which supports Syria's new Islamist rulers.
EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.
The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.
The Sudanese Foreign Minister says the agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base remains in force. Russia may receive a gas station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons.
Russian ships remove equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.
The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.
U. S. intelligence has revealed that Iran is studying the possibility of rapidly developing primitive nuclear weapons. The country has enough fuel for 4-5 bombs, but has not yet decided to produce them.
After the overthrow of the Assad regime, Syria's new leadership began a radical restructuring of the economy. It plans to cut one-third of civil servants and privatize most state-owned companies.
Ahmed al-Sharaa is appointed president of Syria for a transitional period. The new leadership demands that Russia extradite Assad, pay compensation and announces the dissolution of security agencies.
The Syrian government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.
Israel said it would leave troops in southern Lebanon after Sunday's deadline due to the failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement. The agreement provided for the withdrawal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.
French investigating judges have issued an arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad for war crimes. The case concerns the death of a French-Syrian citizen during a bombing in 2017.
US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.
About 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since the fall of the Assad regime. Most refugees left Syria because of repression and are now returning because of instability in neighboring countries.
In the suburbs of Damascus, militants affiliated with the new government publicly executed a local official, Masen Knehneh. He was accused of writing reports for the Assad regime that led to the torture of young people.
Lloyd Austin said that achieving Russia's goals in Ukraine will lead to significant losses for it in the future. To maintain the occupied territories, Russia will have to spend huge resources and engage significant ground forces.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron in Paris. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, North Korea's assistance to Russia, and the situation in the Middle East.
The French Foreign Minister announced the possibility of lifting EU sanctions on transactions with Syrian state institutions. The decision will depend on how the new leadership handles the transition of power.
An armed prisoner with mental disorders has taken 3 to 7 hostages in Arles prison. Among the hostages are medical workers and guards, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Bashar al-Assad, who fled to moscow after overthrowing the regime, has been named “Corrupt 2024” by OCCRP. His regime is accused of drug trafficking, smuggling and other crimes worth billions of dollars.
The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, commented on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, hinting at the possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence. Assad fled to Russia, and Ahmad al-Sharaa became the new leader of Syria.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister held talks with the Syrian leadership in Damascus. The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation explained the importance for Ukraine of building new relations with Syria, pointing out that everyone would benefit from a weakened Russia in the Middle East and Africa.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga visits Damascus and meets with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Ukraine is ready to restore diplomatic relations and expand cooperation with the new Syrian government.
The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab, announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.
Ukraine will deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program and WFP. The aid will reach 33,250 families, with each family receiving 15 kg of flour per month.