Syria holds first parliamentary elections after Assad's overthrow

On Sunday, October 5, voting began in Syria for the first parliamentary elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that the voting is indirect and takes place through an electoral college system.

Approximately 6,000 voters will participate in regional colleges, where new members of parliament will be elected. The process will last from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

The new government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who came to power after the December uprising that overthrew Bashar al-Assad's regime, seeks to consolidate control over a country divided by 14 years of war and inter-religious strife.

According to Reuters, the election commission appointed by Sharaa allowed 1,570 candidates to participate, who presented their programs during public events and debates. At the same time, there is almost no active election campaign — there are no posters or billboards in the cities.

During these elections, two-thirds of the 210 members of parliament will be elected, and the rest will be appointed by the president himself. The formation of the new parliament will be completed after this stage.

The authorities explain the indirect electoral system by the lack of reliable data on the population and the mass displacement of Syrians due to the war. In three provinces where national minorities live, voting was postponed, leaving 19 parliamentary seats vacant.

Critics believe that such a system does not reflect the will of the citizens and is too centralized. Analysts add that the legitimacy and diversity of the new parliament will largely depend on the 70 deputies personally appointed by President Sharaa.

On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Earlier, it was reported that parliamentary elections in Syria would be held on October 5, 2025. The voting was postponed due to logistical problems related to the lack of reliable records and population displacement.

