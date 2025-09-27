Syria issues arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad in absentia
Kyiv • UNN
An investigative judge in Damascus has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He is accused of premeditated murder, torture, and deprivation of liberty in connection with the 2011 incidents in Daraa.
An investigating judge in Damascus, Tawfiq al-Ali, announced on Saturday that an arrest warrant had been issued in absentia for former President Bashar al-Assad on charges related to incidents in Daraa in 2011, UNN reports with reference to SANA.
Details
Judge al-Ali stated that the arrest warrant includes charges of premeditated murder, torture leading to death, and unlawful detention.
The court decision paves the way for the warrant to be circulated through Interpol and for the case to be pursued internationally.
This step is in response to a lawsuit filed by the families of victims in Daraa regarding incidents that occurred on November 23, 2011.
Recall
On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Russian propaganda media stated that Assad fled to Moscow, where he was granted asylum. This marks the end of more than 50 years of the Assad dynasty's rule in Syria, as Bashar's father, Hafez al-Assad, ruled the country before him.