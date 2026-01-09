$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

On January 8, at 11:47 PM, the enemy launched a missile attack on Lviv's infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour.

Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air Force

The ballistic missile used by Russia to strike infrastructure facilities in Lviv was moving at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour. This was reported by the "West" Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on January 8, at 11:47 PM, the enemy launched a missile attack on infrastructure facilities in Lviv, using a ballistic missile.

The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory. The type of missile used by Russian aggressors to attack the city will be determined after studying all its elements

- the report says.

It is indicated that all forces and means of air defense of the "West" Air Command are in constant readiness to repel enemy air strikes and are doing everything possible to protect their native land.

Recall

After the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in the Lviv region with an "Oreshnik" type missile.

Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA09.01.26, 02:53 • 1148 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Ukrainian Air Force
Lviv