Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air Force

The ballistic missile used by Russia to strike infrastructure facilities in Lviv was moving at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour. This was reported by the "West" Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on January 8, at 11:47 PM, the enemy launched a missile attack on infrastructure facilities in Lviv, using a ballistic missile.

The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory. The type of missile used by Russian aggressors to attack the city will be determined after studying all its elements - the report says.

It is indicated that all forces and means of air defense of the "West" Air Command are in constant readiness to repel enemy air strikes and are doing everything possible to protect their native land.

Recall

After the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in the Lviv region with an "Oreshnik" type missile.

Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA