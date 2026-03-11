$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 9520 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18020 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16075 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20932 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27654 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34795 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33558 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120730 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87848 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildren

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3660 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reported threats against his family from Ukrainians. He did not provide details of the incident or whether he had contacted the police.

Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildren

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians are allegedly threatening his family, including his children and grandchildren. He published a corresponding post on social media, UNN reports.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the threats are allegedly directed at his close relatives.

Ukrainians are already threatening my family, children, and grandchildren. Everything is fine, but everything has a limit! 

– Orbán wrote.

In his post, the Hungarian Prime Minister did not specify what kind of threats he was referring to, or whether Hungarian law enforcement agencies had contacted the competent services regarding this matter.

Recall

the Kremlin is preparing a disinformation campaign to help Orbán in the Hungarian elections.

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister made another cynical statement that it is important for Hungarians that there is "always something" between Russia and Hungary, which is why Budapest is interested in preserving Ukraine.

Overall, Orbán is known for his pro-Russian views and anti-Ukrainian policies. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine