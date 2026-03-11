Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildren

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians are allegedly threatening his family, including his children and grandchildren. He published a corresponding post on social media, UNN reports.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the threats are allegedly directed at his close relatives.

Ukrainians are already threatening my family, children, and grandchildren. Everything is fine, but everything has a limit! – Orbán wrote.

In his post, the Hungarian Prime Minister did not specify what kind of threats he was referring to, or whether Hungarian law enforcement agencies had contacted the competent services regarding this matter.

the Kremlin is preparing a disinformation campaign to help Orbán in the Hungarian elections.

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister made another cynical statement that it is important for Hungarians that there is "always something" between Russia and Hungary, which is why Budapest is interested in preserving Ukraine.

Overall, Orbán is known for his pro-Russian views and anti-Ukrainian policies.