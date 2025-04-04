Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.
Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.
The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.
Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.
Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.
The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Steve Witkoff has joined negotiations between Israel and Hamas to extend the ceasefire in Gaza. Israel is hoping for a US proposal to extend the ceasefire for two months.
Israel will send a delegation to Doha for talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip. Hamas representatives are already negotiating in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.
The Trump administration is conducting secret negotiations with HAMAS in Doha for the release of American hostages from Gaza. Such actions contradict US policy, which prohibits direct contact with terrorist organizations.
The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.
A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.
The Russian government is introducing a new ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2024. The restrictions will not apply to supplies from direct producers of petroleum products.
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plans to visit Russia on April 17. He said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who conveyed greetings from Putin.
Hamas has agreed to discuss the transfer of governance of Gaza as part of the second phase of the agreement with Israel. Negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages may begin on February 17.
Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.
Hamas agreed to release the hostages on Saturday after talks in Qatar, despite its previous refusal. Israel demands the release of three live hostages and threatens to resume hostilities.
US Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff has been authorized by Trump to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Vitkoff has already held talks with Putin's associates and discussed the situation with representatives of the Persian Gulf states.
Hamas suspends the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the truce. Israel raises the army's combat readiness, and negotiators are absent from Qatar to discuss the extension of the agreement.
Israeli troops have completely withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which divided the Gaza Strip into two parts. About 500 thousand Palestinians are already returning to their homes in the north of the enclave.
Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.
Five children aged 1. 5 years and older have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. Among them are the daughter of a servicewoman released from captivity and a young man who is being helped with documents and admission to a university.
The EU will not include a ban on Russian LNG imports in the new sanctions package. Instead, it will present a roadmap for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy by 2027.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State of Qatar. The parties discussed the humanitarian initiative “Food from Ukraine” and the return of Ukrainian children.
Netanyahu's office announced that the signing of the agreement with Hamas had been delayed until Saturday evening. The first group of Israeli hostages will be released on Sunday, after the deal is approved by the security cabinet.
The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.
The White House confirms that there are problems with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Qatar, trying to resolve last-minute issues.
Netanyahu's office announces that Hamas has rejected part of the agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. Hamas demands to clarify the identity of Palestinian prisoners, which contradicts the agreed terms.
Russia will demand that Ukraine abandon NATO and reduce military ties with the alliance in talks with trump. moscow will also insist on maintaining control over the occupied territories.
Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and the final details are being discussed in Doha. The main obstacle remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
Hamas has accepted a draft agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Qatar said that the parties are at the “closest point” to concluding an agreement, which must be approved by the Israeli cabinet.