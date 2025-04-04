$41.340.03
News by theme

Hamas has rejected Israel's ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip

Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 12:50 AM • 3496 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

Five more children were rescued from the occupation with the help of Qatar

The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • March 29, 10:08 AM • 18072 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and mediators are ongoing

Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.

News of the World • March 27, 10:02 PM • 11742 views

Hamas is ready to release a hostage and return the bodies of four dead

The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

News of the World • March 14, 01:37 PM • 10110 views

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire: US envoy Witkoff arrives in Qatar

Steve Witkoff has joined negotiations between Israel and Hamas to extend the ceasefire in Gaza. Israel is hoping for a US proposal to extend the ceasefire for two months.

Politics • March 12, 05:15 AM • 20588 views

Israel and Hamas prepare for a new stage of ceasefire negotiations

Israel will send a delegation to Doha for talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip. Hamas representatives are already negotiating in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.

News of the World • March 9, 03:50 AM • 20911 views

The US is holding secret negotiations with HAMAS regarding hostages in Gaza - Reuters

The Trump administration is conducting secret negotiations with HAMAS in Doha for the release of American hostages from Gaza. Such actions contradict US policy, which prohibits direct contact with terrorist organizations.

News of the World • March 5, 07:32 PM • 21338 views

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas reach deadlock

The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.

News of the World • March 1, 09:51 PM • 36456 views

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

News of the World • February 28, 02:30 AM • 25114 views

Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

The Russian government is introducing a new ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2024. The restrictions will not apply to supplies from direct producers of petroleum products.

Economy • February 27, 08:41 AM • 28363 views

The Emir of Qatar announced the date of his visit to Russia - what is known about the meeting

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plans to visit Russia on April 17. He said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who conveyed greetings from Putin.

News of the World • February 26, 11:26 AM • 20186 views

Hamas is ready to give up governance of Gaza: what is behind this decision

Hamas has agreed to discuss the transfer of governance of Gaza as part of the second phase of the agreement with Israel. Negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages may begin on February 17.

News of the World • February 16, 02:19 AM • 33678 views

Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages

Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.

News of the World • February 14, 03:25 PM • 25266 views

Israel demands the release of three hostages: Hamas agrees to exchange

Hamas agreed to release the hostages on Saturday after talks in Qatar, despite its previous refusal. Israel demands the release of three live hostages and threatens to resume hostilities.

News of the World • February 13, 09:30 PM • 26150 views

Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

US Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff has been authorized by Trump to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Vitkoff has already held talks with Putin's associates and discussed the situation with representatives of the Persian Gulf states.

War • February 11, 08:40 PM • 63049 views

Netanyahu initiates security consultations after Hamas announces hostage release

Hamas suspends the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the truce. Israel raises the army's combat readiness, and negotiators are absent from Qatar to discuss the extension of the agreement.

News of the World • February 10, 11:56 PM • 25627 views

Israel abandoned the Netzarim corridor: what is happening in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops have completely withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which divided the Gaza Strip into two parts. About 500 thousand Palestinians are already returning to their homes in the north of the enclave.

News of the World • February 9, 08:45 PM • 26647 views

U.S. Senator Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery and corruption

Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.

News of the World • January 30, 02:20 PM • 24673 views

Five Ukrainian children returned from the TOT

Five children aged 1. 5 years and older have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. Among them are the daughter of a servicewoman released from captivity and a young man who is being helped with documents and admission to a university.

Society • January 28, 10:16 AM • 27966 views

EU does not plan sanctions against Russian LNG: what is known about the new roadmap

The EU will not include a ban on Russian LNG imports in the new sanctions package. Instead, it will present a roadmap for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy by 2027.

News of the World • January 24, 09:30 PM • 32113 views

Ukraine and Qatar discussed important issues: what the ministers decided

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State of Qatar. The parties discussed the humanitarian initiative “Food from Ukraine” and the return of Ukrainian children.

Politics • January 18, 08:39 PM • 56592 views

Netanyahu's office on deal with Hamas: hostages to be released on Sunday

Netanyahu's office announced that the signing of the agreement with Hamas had been delayed until Saturday evening. The first group of Israeli hostages will be released on Sunday, after the deal is approved by the security cabinet.

News of the World • January 17, 11:19 AM • 70815 views

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement

The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.

News of the World • January 16, 08:44 PM • 27391 views

White House 'confident' issues in Israel-Hamas deal can be resolved, ceasefire can start on Sunday

The White House confirms that there are problems with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Qatar, trying to resolve last-minute issues.

News of the World • January 16, 03:04 PM • 26090 views

Netanyahu says Hamas created a “crisis” at the last minute: approval of ceasefire agreement delayed

Netanyahu's office announces that Hamas has rejected part of the agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. Hamas demands to clarify the identity of Palestinian prisoners, which contradicts the agreed terms.

News of the World • January 16, 09:37 AM • 24253 views

Putin in talks with Trump to demand that Ukraine never join NATO - Bloomberg

Russia will demand that Ukraine abandon NATO and reduce military ties with the alliance in talks with trump. moscow will also insist on maintaining control over the occupied territories.

War • January 15, 03:05 PM • 31209 views

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and the final details are being discussed in Doha. The main obstacle remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

News of the World • January 15, 10:36 AM • 24837 views

Hamas agrees to new ceasefire and hostage deal - media

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Qatar said that the parties are at the “closest point” to concluding an agreement, which must be approved by the Israeli cabinet.

News of the World • January 14, 02:27 PM • 23425 views