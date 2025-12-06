Qatar stated that AI demand and insufficient investment could lead to LNG shortages

$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 10937 views
In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building and two electric trainsDecember 6, 10:04 AM • 4866 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United StatesDecember 6, 10:17 AM • 10553 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEADecember 6, 11:02 AM • 7174 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 11391 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 11443 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 30444 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 45448 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 62995 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 55493 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 25612 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 34012 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 35983 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 49969 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 49029 views
The Diplomat

Qatar stated that AI demand and insufficient investment could lead to LNG shortages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Qatar's Energy Minister is concerned that insufficient investment and growing energy consumption by artificial intelligence will cause a shortage of LNG and natural gas after 2035. Global demand for liquefied natural gas will increase to 700 million tons per year within ten years, while current production is 400 million tons.

Qatar stated that AI demand and insufficient investment could lead to LNG shortages

Qatar's energy minister said he was "very concerned" that underinvestment and a sharp increase in energy consumption by artificial intelligence would lead to a shortage of LNG and natural gas after 2035. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Qatar's Ministry of Energy stated that global demand for liquefied natural gas will increase from 600 million tons to 700 million tons per year within ten years — compared to the last annual production level of 400 million tons — and this will largely be driven by the growth of energy-intensive artificial intelligence.

Investments are insufficient, and if the situation does not change within the next five to six years, we will face problems in 2035

- said Qatar's Energy Minister Al-Kaabi at a forum in Doha.

"In every country we talk to, 10% to 20% of demand comes from artificial intelligence," Al-Kaabi said.

Given the large capacity in the oil market, he believes that the biggest problem for oil prices is a global economic slowdown.

Al-Kaabi noted that the ideal oil price for financing the necessary infrastructure investments is $70-80 per barrel. Qatar withdrew from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2019.

Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and Slovakia06.11.25, 00:43 • 11121 view

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Qatar