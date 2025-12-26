Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 3486 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 10904 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 21868 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 16648 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14584 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16606 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18976 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36530 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17015 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33921 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.5m/s
91%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18027 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 8234 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 19634 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 10729 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 10168 views
Publications
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 1410 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 21867 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36530 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33920 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 89849 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Manfred Weber
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 64 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 2992 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18076 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 23973 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 27626 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Netflix has released the trailer for the film "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron and Eric Bana, where Theron plays a woman who gets caught in a deadly game with a serial killer. The film is set to premiere on April 24, 2026.

Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron

Streaming platform Netflix has released the trailer for the thriller film "Apex" starring Hollywood star Charlize Theron. This was reported by  Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

The events of the film "Apex" unfold in the harsh Australian outback. The film tells the story of a "woman experiencing loss" (Charlize Theron) who ventures into the wilderness but gets caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer (played by Teagan Edgerton).

The film was directed by Baltasar Kormákur, and the screenplay was written by Jeremy Robbins. Australian actor Eric Bana also starred in the lead role.

It is noted that in May of this year, Theron was still talking about a finger injury she sustained while filming the thriller.

According to her, she performed "some stunts and actions unconsciously," adding that the thriller gave her the opportunity to "surpass the actions I did in 'The Old Guard 2'."

"Apex"  will premiere worldwide on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"26.12.25, 10:06 • 18076 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Director
Film
Australia
Netflix