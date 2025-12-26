Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron

Streaming platform Netflix has released the trailer for the thriller film "Apex" starring Hollywood star Charlize Theron. This was reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

The events of the film "Apex" unfold in the harsh Australian outback. The film tells the story of a "woman experiencing loss" (Charlize Theron) who ventures into the wilderness but gets caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer (played by Teagan Edgerton).

The film was directed by Baltasar Kormákur, and the screenplay was written by Jeremy Robbins. Australian actor Eric Bana also starred in the lead role.

It is noted that in May of this year, Theron was still talking about a finger injury she sustained while filming the thriller.

According to her, she performed "some stunts and actions unconsciously," adding that the thriller gave her the opportunity to "surpass the actions I did in 'The Old Guard 2'."

"Apex" will premiere worldwide on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

